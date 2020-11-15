Nayatel Bandwidth on Demand Service Gives You Control on Your Internet

Nayatel is getting fame day by day for providing great internet connection and high-speed FTTH services. The company offers a variety of packages for its customers. Nayatel has now brought Bandwidth on Demand service for its users in Islamabad and Rawalpindi. The offer gives you full control to users to choose the speed and validity of the internet. Users can avail up to 30 Mbps, 75 Mbps and 150 Mbps Internet Speeds with Unlimited Downloads & Uploads using this Service.

How to Avail this Service:

To subscribe to this offer Click Here

To calculate the price of the packages click Here

Terms and Conditions:

BOD Night Speeds Offer is only for Islamabad/Rawalpindi Home Customers.

Getting 70 Mbps and 150 Mbps speeds on WiFi is based upon external environmental factors. However, using Ethernet cable with Nayatel ONT is advised in this case.

Govt taxes are applicable for this service. For Connect Packages, BoD usage limit is twice the charges of your monthly Internet package.

For Home Packages, BoD usage limit is available in Calculator Section. You can unsubscribe to this service before 15 minutes of your scheduled BoD session.

In case of your monthly package plan change your scheduled BoD session will remain as per schedule.

While you are using BoD, new Value Added Services (VAS) (i-e VoD, Live, HD Box, HD Box Smart, Unlimited Bundle etc.) activations will not commence.

Pre-subscribed VAS will function as subscribed.

Unlimited Bundle Service will not work if below-mentioned packages of BOD are subscribed for your selected time period 15 Mbps Download and 75 Mbps Upload Package.

15 Mbps Download and 150 Mbps Upload Package.

