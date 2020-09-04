In today’s world, when the person on a government seat considers himself superior, it takes a lot of courage to report such things publically. We recently came across a letter from Wahaj Us Siraj, Nayatel CEO asking the government to take disciplinary proceedings against the Managing Director, Punjab Small Industries Corporation for his rude and contemporary attitude towards the team of Nayatel.

In the letter, addressed to Cheif Minister Punjab, Chief Secretary, Government of Punjab, and Secretary, Industries Commerce, Investment and Skill Development Govt of Punjab, Wahaj revealed that since 2018, Nayatel is trying to install its broadband fiber network at Small Industrial Estate, Faisalabad. Despite the numerous meetings help with PSIC, there was no conclusion when the Naytel’s right was legitimate and could not be denied.

Nayatel CEO Requests Disciplinary Proceedings Against MD PSIC for Insulting Attitude Towards Investors

After a long Followup MD PSIC, Mr. Mudassar Riaz Malik invited Nayatel team for a meeting Lahore which was attended by the Nayatel’s Cofounder and COO, Khawaja Saad Saleem. According to the telecom giant, Mr. Mudassar Riaz was extremely rude and arrogant and could even answer arguments logically. He abruptly left the unfinished meeting while uttering slurs.

Nayatel is making billion of investments in Punjab and leading to hundreds of job creation in the province and providing broadband fiber in all major cities of Pakistan. These days, it takes a lot of courage to write such letters. Addressing the wrongdoing against such influential personalities is highly appreciated. Government or civil servants as it states in itself are meant to serve people and find solutions that are good for the community. No one has the right to be rude and arrogant and if someone has this attitude he should be taken to task. The colonial mindset should go now. It has been 73 years since we got freedom!

