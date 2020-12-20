Nayatel Digital Box is Now Available at a New Discounted Price
Nayatel is famous for providing great internet connection and high-speed FTTH services. The company has spread its services in four major cities of Pakistan including Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad and Peshawar. The company has introduced a variety of internet packages for its customer. Other than that, the company also provide the facility of a Digital box. Nayatel’s Digital box service was available in Rs. 5,000. However now, the company has reduced the price of its service. Nayatel Digital Box is Now Available at a New Discounted Price of Rs. 3,850.
Nayatel offers three packages based on picture quality. There are three picture qualities – basic, Digital and HD. Here are the pricing details of the packages.
- Basic Channel: Rs. 400/ month
- Digital & HD channel (1st box): Rs. 300 additional
- Digital & HD channel (2nd box onward): Rs. 150 additional
Key Features:
- 100+ Digital and HD channels
- Take controls of your TV schedule
- Keep your kids safe with full parent control
- Play video, music and watch pictures in full HD
Terms and Conditions:
- Channels are subject to change without any prior notice and/or on directives of PEMRA.
- As per PEMRA Rules, Cable TV license is mandatory for Hotels, Motels, Hostels and Guest Houses. Refer to Page-26 of PEMRA Rules.
- Digital Box subscription is in addition to basic cable tv charges.
- Instalment plans for Digital Box available @ Rs. 500 for 10 months
- Govt. taxes applicable.
