Nayatel Digital Box is Now Available at a New Discounted Price

Nayatel is famous for providing great internet connection and high-speed FTTH services. The company has spread its services in four major cities of Pakistan including Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad and Peshawar. The company has introduced a variety of internet packages for its customer. Other than that, the company also provide the facility of a Digital box. Nayatel’s Digital box service was available in Rs. 5,000. However now, the company has reduced the price of its service. Nayatel Digital Box is Now Available at a New Discounted Price of Rs. 3,850.

Nayatel Digital Box is Now Available at a New Discounted Price

Check also: Now Enjoy Unlimited Download for Netflix with Nayatel Unlimited Plus Bundle

Nayatel offers three packages based on picture quality. There are three picture qualities – basic, Digital and HD. Here are the pricing details of the packages.

Basic Channel: Rs. 400/ month

Digital & HD channel (1st box): Rs. 300 additional

Digital & HD channel (2nd box onward): Rs. 150 additional

Key Features:

100+ Digital and HD channels

Take controls of your TV schedule

Keep your kids safe with full parent control

Play video, music and watch pictures in full HD

Terms and Conditions:

Channels are subject to change without any prior notice and/or on directives of PEMRA.

As per PEMRA Rules, Cable TV license is mandatory for Hotels, Motels, Hostels and Guest Houses. Refer to Page-26 of PEMRA Rules.

Digital Box subscription is in addition to basic cable tv charges.

Instalment plans for Digital Box available @ Rs. 500 for 10 months

Govt. taxes applicable.

See Also: Nayatel Bandwidth on Demand Service Gives You Control on Your Internet