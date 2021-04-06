Nayatel Packages – Internet, Home & TV (Updated 2021)

After its inception, Nayatel has revolutionized internet and TV services in major cities of Pakistan. The company’s fiber to the home (FTTH) networks have facilitated the masses to use high-speed internet in their homes and workplaces. So it is evident that Nayatel has transformed Islamabad, Peshawar, Rawalpindi, and Faisalabad into one of the most connected and optically wired cities around the world. Another captivating aspect about Nayatel is that it is truly customer-centric which is the reason for its widespread reach in these major cities.

Moreover, Nayatel has also transformed the quality of service parameters and establish new quality standards that are in line with customers’ expectations and demands. Nayatel’s team is comprised of highly skilled, trained, and motivated professionals that always strive hard to serve their customers. Nayatel firmly believes in fair and ethical business with state of art network and innovative services. These attributes make Nayatel one of the most reliable internet services providers (ISP) in four major cities of Pakistan. This article is comprised of all Nayatel packages including the Internet, home, and TV.

Nayatel Packages – Internet, Home & TV

Nayatel Unlimited Monthly Internet Packages

Package Bandwidth Price (Rupees) Resources Unlimited 10 10 Mbps 1,999/month Unlimited Internet Unlimited 15 15 Mbps 2,399/month Unlimited Internet Unlimited 20 20 Mbps 2,799/month Unlimited Internet Unlimited 30 30 Mbps 3,299/month Unlimited Internet Unlimited 50 50 Mpbs 4,999/month Unlimited Internet Unlimited 70 70 Mbps 7,299/month Unlimited Internet Unlimited 100 100 Mpbs 9,999/month Unlimited Internet

Unlimited 10:

Through the Unlimited 10 package of Nayatel, you get unlimited internet at PKR 1,999/month at an internet speed of 10 Mbps.

Unlimited 15:

The unlimited 15 package offers unlimited internet at a speed of 15 Mbps. The package is available for PKR 2,399 per month.

Unlimited 20:

The Nayatel’s unlimited 20 package provides unlimited internet at PKR 2,799 per month. The internet speed which it renders is 20 Mbps.

Unlimited 30:

Through the unlimited 30 packages of Nayatel, you get unlimited internet with a speed of 30 Mbps. The offer is available for PKR 3,299/month.

Unlimited 50:

The unlimited 50 package of Nayatel renders unlimited internet at PKR 4,999/month. The speed which this package provides is 50 Mbps.

Unlimited 70:

The unlimited 70 is a heavy bundle from Naytel. Through this package, you get unlimited internet with a bandwidth of 70 Mbps. The users will be charged PKR 7,299/month for this package.

Unlimited 100:

This is the heaviest bundle of Nayatel in terms of bandwidth. It offers unlimited internet with a staggering internet speed of 100 Mbps. The offer is available for PKR 9,999/month.

Nayatel Limited Monthly Internet Packages:

Package Bandwidth Price (Rupees) Resources Starter 10 Mbps 1549/month 125 GB at the day time & unlimited at night + weekends Extreme 15 15 Mbps 1859/month 150 GB at the day time & unlimited at night + weekends Ultra 18 Mbps 2069/month 150 GB at the day time & unlimited at night + weekends Extreme 20 20 Mbps 2479/month 150 GB at the day time & unlimited at night + weekends

Starter:

The Nayatel Starter package offers 125 GBs of internet at day time and unlimited internet at night time and at weekends. The internet speed which it renders is 10 Mbps. The package is available at PKR 1549/month.

Extreme 15:

The Nayatel’s Extreme 15 package offers 150 GBs of data at day time and unlimited data at night time and at weekends. The bandwidth provided in this package is 15 Mbps. The Extreme 15 package is available for PKR 1859/month.

Ultra:

The ultra internet package by Nayatel is available at PKR 2069/month. It offers 150 GBs of data in the daytime and unlimited data at night time and at weekends. The internet speed offered in the package is 18 Mbps.

Extreme 20:

The Nayatel’s Extreme 20 package offers 150 GBs of data at day time and unlimited data at night time and at weekends. The internet speed it renders is 20 Mbps. The offer is available for PKR 2479/month.

Nayatel Connect Monthly Packages (Corporate Packages)

Package Bandwidth Price (Rupees) Resources Connect 1024 30 M 30 Mbps 10,200/month 1024 GBs of data Connect 1430 35 M 35 Mbps 14,300/month 1430 GBs of data Connect 2048 35 M 35 Mbps 20,500/month 2048 GBs of data Connect 2560 40 M 40 Mbps 25,900/month 2560 GBs of data Connect 3072 40 M 40 Mbps 32,500/month 3072 GBs of data Connect 3580 45 M 45 Mbps 35,900/month 3580 GBs of data

Connect 1024 30 M:

The Connect 1024 package by Nayatel offers 1024 GBs of data at PKR 10,200/month. The internet speed provided in the bundle is 30 Mbps.

Connect 1430 35 M:

The Connect 1430 package by Nayatel provides 1430 GBs of the internet with a bandwidth of 35 Mbps. The package is available for PKR 14,300/month.

Connect 2048 35 M:

The Connect 2048 package by Nayate provides 2048 GBs of data at PKR 20,500/month. The bandwidth provided in this package is 35 Mpbs.

Connect 2560 40 M:

The Connect 2560 package by Nayatel renders 2560 GBs of the internet with a bandwidth of 40 Mbps. The package is available for PKR 25,900/month.

Connect 3072 40 M:

The Connect 3072 package by Nayatel provides 3072 GBs of data at PKR 32,500/month. The internet speed provided in the bundle is 40 Mbps.

Connect 3580 45 M:

The Connect 3580 package by Nayatel offers 3580 GBs of the internet with a bandwidth of 45 Mbps. The package is available for PKR 35,900/month.

Nayatel TV packages:

TV packages Installation Price Monthly Charges Basic Cable Rs. 3000 Rs. 400 Digital Box Rs. 3850/box + 3000 Rs. 400/ month for basic channels, Rs. 700/month for Digital and HD channels Joy Box Rs. 2570/box + 3000 Rs. 400/month

Basic Cable: