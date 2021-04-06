Nayatel Packages – Internet, Home & TV (Updated 2021)
After its inception, Nayatel has revolutionized internet and TV services in major cities of Pakistan. The company’s fiber to the home (FTTH) networks have facilitated the masses to use high-speed internet in their homes and workplaces. So it is evident that Nayatel has transformed Islamabad, Peshawar, Rawalpindi, and Faisalabad into one of the most connected and optically wired cities around the world. Another captivating aspect about Nayatel is that it is truly customer-centric which is the reason for its widespread reach in these major cities.
Moreover, Nayatel has also transformed the quality of service parameters and establish new quality standards that are in line with customers’ expectations and demands. Nayatel’s team is comprised of highly skilled, trained, and motivated professionals that always strive hard to serve their customers. Nayatel firmly believes in fair and ethical business with state of art network and innovative services. These attributes make Nayatel one of the most reliable internet services providers (ISP) in four major cities of Pakistan. This article is comprised of all Nayatel packages including the Internet, home, and TV.
Nayatel Packages – Internet, Home & TV
Nayatel Unlimited Monthly Internet Packages
|Package
|Bandwidth
|Price (Rupees)
|Resources
|Unlimited 10
|10 Mbps
|1,999/month
|Unlimited Internet
|Unlimited 15
|15 Mbps
|2,399/month
|Unlimited Internet
|Unlimited 20
|20 Mbps
|2,799/month
|Unlimited Internet
|Unlimited 30
|30 Mbps
|3,299/month
|Unlimited Internet
|Unlimited 50
|50 Mpbs
|4,999/month
|Unlimited Internet
|Unlimited 70
|70 Mbps
|7,299/month
|Unlimited Internet
|Unlimited 100
|100 Mpbs
|9,999/month
|Unlimited Internet
Unlimited 10:
Through the Unlimited 10 package of Nayatel, you get unlimited internet at PKR 1,999/month at an internet speed of 10 Mbps.
Unlimited 15:
The unlimited 15 package offers unlimited internet at a speed of 15 Mbps. The package is available for PKR 2,399 per month.
Unlimited 20:
The Nayatel’s unlimited 20 package provides unlimited internet at PKR 2,799 per month. The internet speed which it renders is 20 Mbps.
Unlimited 30:
Through the unlimited 30 packages of Nayatel, you get unlimited internet with a speed of 30 Mbps. The offer is available for PKR 3,299/month.
Unlimited 50:
The unlimited 50 package of Nayatel renders unlimited internet at PKR 4,999/month. The speed which this package provides is 50 Mbps.
Unlimited 70:
The unlimited 70 is a heavy bundle from Naytel. Through this package, you get unlimited internet with a bandwidth of 70 Mbps. The users will be charged PKR 7,299/month for this package.
Unlimited 100:
This is the heaviest bundle of Nayatel in terms of bandwidth. It offers unlimited internet with a staggering internet speed of 100 Mbps. The offer is available for PKR 9,999/month.
Nayatel Limited Monthly Internet Packages:
|Package
|Bandwidth
|Price (Rupees)
|Resources
|Starter
|10 Mbps
|1549/month
|125 GB at the day time & unlimited at night + weekends
|Extreme 15
|15 Mbps
|1859/month
|150 GB at the day time & unlimited at night + weekends
|Ultra
|18 Mbps
|2069/month
|150 GB at the day time & unlimited at night + weekends
|Extreme 20
|20 Mbps
|2479/month
|150 GB at the day time & unlimited at night + weekends
Starter:
The Nayatel Starter package offers 125 GBs of internet at day time and unlimited internet at night time and at weekends. The internet speed which it renders is 10 Mbps. The package is available at PKR 1549/month.
Extreme 15:
The Nayatel’s Extreme 15 package offers 150 GBs of data at day time and unlimited data at night time and at weekends. The bandwidth provided in this package is 15 Mbps. The Extreme 15 package is available for PKR 1859/month.
Ultra:
The ultra internet package by Nayatel is available at PKR 2069/month. It offers 150 GBs of data in the daytime and unlimited data at night time and at weekends. The internet speed offered in the package is 18 Mbps.
Extreme 20:
The Nayatel’s Extreme 20 package offers 150 GBs of data at day time and unlimited data at night time and at weekends. The internet speed it renders is 20 Mbps. The offer is available for PKR 2479/month.
Nayatel Connect Monthly Packages (Corporate Packages)
|Package
|Bandwidth
|Price (Rupees)
|Resources
|Connect 1024 30 M
|30 Mbps
|10,200/month
|1024 GBs of data
|Connect 1430 35 M
|35 Mbps
|14,300/month
|1430 GBs of data
|Connect 2048 35 M
|35 Mbps
|20,500/month
|2048 GBs of data
|Connect 2560 40 M
|40 Mbps
|25,900/month
|2560 GBs of data
|Connect 3072 40 M
|40 Mbps
|32,500/month
|3072 GBs of data
|Connect 3580 45 M
|45 Mbps
|35,900/month
|3580 GBs of data
Connect 1024 30 M:
The Connect 1024 package by Nayatel offers 1024 GBs of data at PKR 10,200/month. The internet speed provided in the bundle is 30 Mbps.
Connect 1430 35 M:
The Connect 1430 package by Nayatel provides 1430 GBs of the internet with a bandwidth of 35 Mbps. The package is available for PKR 14,300/month.
Connect 2048 35 M:
The Connect 2048 package by Nayate provides 2048 GBs of data at PKR 20,500/month. The bandwidth provided in this package is 35 Mpbs.
Connect 2560 40 M:
The Connect 2560 package by Nayatel renders 2560 GBs of the internet with a bandwidth of 40 Mbps. The package is available for PKR 25,900/month.
Connect 3072 40 M:
The Connect 3072 package by Nayatel provides 3072 GBs of data at PKR 32,500/month. The internet speed provided in the bundle is 40 Mbps.
Connect 3580 45 M:
The Connect 3580 package by Nayatel offers 3580 GBs of the internet with a bandwidth of 45 Mbps. The package is available for PKR 35,900/month.
Nayatel TV packages:
|TV packages
|Installation Price
|Monthly Charges
|Basic Cable
|Rs. 3000
|Rs. 400
|Digital Box
|Rs. 3850/box + 3000
|Rs. 400/ month for basic channels, Rs. 700/month for Digital and HD channels
|Joy Box
|Rs. 2570/box + 3000
|Rs. 400/month
Basic Cable:
The basic cable package offers a variety of popular channels at PKR 400/month. However, you will need to pay PKR 3000 as installation charges.
Features:
- Nayatel Basic Cable renders theater-quality audio and with a lot of variety and unmatched dependability.
- The Basic Cable allows you to watch your favorite news channels, your sports teams, or if you want to stay intact with international entertainment
- The Basic Cable TV is comprised of free-to-air (FTA) channels bouquets which include BBC, Ten Sports, Geo, ARY, PTV, etc.
Digital Box:
The Digital Box offers digital and HD channels for its customers. The price of the digital box is PKR 3850 along with PKR 3000 installation charges. The monthly charges includes Rs. 400/month for basic channels and Rs. 700/month for HD channels.
Features:
- The digital box is comprised of 100+ digital and HD channels.
- The digital box also features auto + instant recording so you don’t miss anything.
- It also allows you to make a TV schedule.
- Furthermore, it also has parental control option for kids.
Joy Box:
Joy Box is a premium TV service of Nayatel. It offers a wide range of TV channels which can keep you informed and entertained. The price of the box is PKR 2570 in addition to 3000 installation charges. In addition to that, you will be charged PKR 400 each month for this TV package.
Features:
- The Joy Box features an Air-Mouse through which you can control the remote mouse cursor by moving it in the air.
- It also has a very friendly user keyboard.
- The joy box has 10 meters operating range.
- It has configurable buttons through which you can replace TV Remote buttons with Remote Mouse
- Plus, it has a rechargeable battery.
Installation + Hardware charges:
If you are a first-time user of Nayatel or switching from another ISP like PTCL, then you will have to pay installation and hardware charges. You can pay both upfront and in monthly installments. The users who will pay upfront will enjoy the discount while installment plans have no discount. Total charges will vary according to your package and plan. For example, the total charge for an unlimited 10 Mbps package is 13,630. See the below-mentioned photo to further understand.
For those who are opting for an installment program, their details are given in the below-mentioned photo.
Conclusion:
If you find our article informative or have any queries regarding it, you can share them in the comment section!
Check out? Get Reward Points Against all Incoming & Outgoing Calls on Nayatel Phone Number