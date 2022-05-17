The increase in dollar prices has impacted a number of sectors in the country. The rate has been going up recently because of the lack of policy structure from the incumbent government and the growing trade deficit. Keeping that in mind, various business sectors including the automobile industry, food industry, smartphone industry, telecom industry, etc. have increased the prices of their commodities. Owing to this, popular ISP (internet service provider) NayaTel has also announced to raise the price of its internet packages from 1st June.

NayaTel to Increase the Price of its Internet Packages From 1st June

According to NayaTel,

We always aim to provide the highest quality services at affordable and competitive prices. In the last few months, prices of Internet bandwidth linked with US $, rents, electricity, etc., and all other expenses have drastically increased. We are therefore constrained to pass on a minimum possible cost increase to our customers. New Charges will be applicable from 01 June 2022.

Therefore, from 1st June onwards, all NayaTel customers would have to additional charges on their existing subscription packages. However, till now, the company didn’t reveal the exact number and rather assured customers of a minimum possible cost increase.

About NayaTel

Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Peshawar, and Gujranwala have become one of the world’s most connected and optically linked cities thanks to Nayatel’s fiber to the house (FTTH) services. Their team is composed of highly trained, and experienced individuals that are always keen to go above and beyond to please their clients. Nayatel believes in fair and honest business practices, with a cutting-edge network, and innovative services. As a result of this, Nayatel is one of the most trustworthy and dependable telecom service providers in Pakistan.

