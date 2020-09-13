These are Nayatel Triple Play Packages For Faisalabad

Onsa Mustafa Last Updated: Sep 13, 2020
Nayatel Triple Play Faisalabad

Nayatel offers a variety of packages to its customers in the four major cities of Pakistan. Just recently, I have covered the different packages the company offers to users in Twin cities, Peshawar and Faisalabad. Nayatel is expanding its network in different regions of these cities and is hopeful to expand throughout the country very soon. In this article, I have covered Nayatel Triple Play Packages For users in Faisalabad. Let’s have a look at these.

There a total of five triple play packages. Customers can choose among them based on their need. Here are the details of all these packages.

Package
Bandwidth
Downloads
Price
Validity
Triple Play 5M5 MbpsUnlimitedRs. 1,53030 days
Triple Play 7M7 MbpsUnlimitedRs. 1,69930 days
Triple Play 10M10 MbpsUnlimitedRs. 1,99930 days
Triple Play 12M12 MbpsUnlimitedRs. 2,39930 days
Triple Play 15M15 MbpsUnlimitedRs. 2,69930 days

Terms and Conditions:

  • To avail full bandwidth via Wi-Fi on a single device, access point might be required.
  • Customers will not be able to transfer/receive volume through any means for Unlimited Packages.
  • Triple Play packages only include Basic Cable. Additional charges are applicable for DigitalBox or JoyBox
  • There is no line rent for Phone services.
  • Phone set (or any phone hardware) is not provided by Nayatel.
  • Customer can avail Unlimited Bundle or Unlimited Bundle Plus with the Unlimited Packages.
  • Limit Lock is not applicable to unlimited packages.
  • Government taxes applicable

For More Details Please Visit: Nayatel 

