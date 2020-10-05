Nayatel is famous for providing great internet connection and high-speed FTTH services. The company offers a variety of packages to its customers in the four major cities of Pakistan. Nayatel has also offered a variety of unlimited download packages. Now check out the details of Nayatel Unlimited Basic Bundle. Users can enjoy unlimited download for Youtube, Facebook, Google Play Store, Google Hangout, Instagram and Google Drive.

Check Out Nayatel Unlimited Basic Bundle

Offered Incentives:

Unlimited Download @ 10 Mbps speed.

How to Subscribe to this offer:

Users can subscribe to this offer through login to the Customer portal.

Price:

Nayatel users can get this offer in Just Rs. 225

Validity:

The offer is valid for one month

Terms and Conditions: