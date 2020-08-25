Nayatel is one of Pakistan’s leading internet service providers. The operator only works in four major cities of Pakistan – Faisalabad, Peshawar, Rawalpindi and Islamabad. In this article, I will tell you the unlimited Internet Bundles Nayatel offers for its uses in Faisalabad. Nayatel is expanding its network in different regions in Faisalabad as well. Although, there are other packages also based on your need. But here I focus only on the unlimited ones. If you are Nayatel user in Faisalabad, check out the details of the packages here.

Check out Nayatel Unlimited Internet Bundles For Faisalabad

Package Bandwidth Downloads Price Validity Unlimited 7 7 Mbps unlimited 1,499 30 days Unlimited 10 10 Mbps unlimited 1,799 30 days Unlimited 12 12 Mbps unlimited 2,199 30 days Unlimited 15 15 Mbps unlimited 2,499 30 days

Terms and Conditions:

To avail full speed of your package via Wi-Fi, additional access point might be required.

For Unlimited Packages, under the Fair Usage Policy (FUP), consumers are granted 1TB data with each package

Once the FUP is utilized for unlimited packages, the speed will decrease to 1Mbps till Extra GBs are purchased. ( Extra GB’s can be purchased by logging into the customer portal)

There will be no carry forward irrespective of volume usage for Unlimited Packages.

Customers will not be able to transfer/receive volume through any means for Unlimited Packages.

In case more than 1 connection is required on a single ONT, a special request needs to be put forth via sales

Customers having 2 connections on one ONT and availing Unlimited Bundle on one connection will need special approval (via Sales) for Unlimited Bundle on second connection.

Limit Lock is not applicable on unlimited packages.

In case of any misuse of Nayatel Connection, the company holds right to terminate services without prior notice

Government taxes applicable

For More Details Please Visit: Nayatel