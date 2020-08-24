Check out Nayatel Unlimited Internet Bundles For Twin Cities
Nayatel is one of Pakistan’s leading internet service providers. The operator only works in four major cities of Pakistan – Faisalabad, Peshawar, Rawalpindi and Islamabad. Nayatel offers great internet connection and high-speed FTTH services. In this article, I will tell you the unlimited Internet Bundles Nayatel offers for its uses in Twin cities. Although, there are other packages also based on your need. But here I focus only on the unlimited ones.
Package
Bandwidth
Downloads
Price
Validity
|Unlimited 10
|10 Mbps
|unlimited
|1999
|30 days
|Unlimited 15
|15 Mbps
|unlimited
|2399
|30 days
Terms and Conditions:
- To avail full speed of your package via Wi-Fi, additional access point might be required.
- For Unlimited Packages, under the Fair Usage Policy (FUP), consumers are granted 1TB data with each package
- Once the FUP is utilized for unlimited packages, the speed will decrease to 1Mbps till Extra GBs are purchased. ( Extra GB’s can be purchased by logging into the customer portal)
- There will be no carry forward irrespective of volume usage for Unlimited Packages.
- Customers will not be able to transfer/receive volume through any means for Unlimited Packages.
- In case more than 1 connection is required on a single ONT, a special request needs to be put forth via sales
- Customers having 2 connections on one ONT and availing Unlimited Bundle on one connection will need special approval (via Sales) for Unlimited Bundle on second connection.
- Limit Lock is not applicable on unlimited packages.
- In case of any misuse of Nayatel Connection, the company holds right to terminate services without prior notice
- Government taxes applicable
