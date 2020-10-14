Now Enjoy Unlimited Download for Netflix with Nayatel Unlimited Plus Bundle





Keeping in mind the need of its customers, Nayatel has introduced a new offer to fulfil their data thirst. Now Enjoy Unlimited Download for Netflix with Nayatel Unlimited Plus Bundle. Users can also enjoy unlimited download for Youtube, Facebook, Google Play Store, Google Hangout, Instagram and Google Drive

Offered Incentives:

Unlimited Download @ 30 Mbps speed.

How to Subscribe to this offer:

Users can subscribe to this offer through login to the Customer portal.

Price:

Nayatel users can get this offer in Just Rs. 449

Validity:

The offer is valid for one month

Terms and Conditions:

Internet (Home Package) service is mandatory to avail Unlimited Bundle/s

Charges are exclusive of Internet plan charges & Government taxes and are non-refundable

Charging is on a pro-rata basis.

Netflix subscription is not included.

Unlimited Volume is only for mentioned websites and applications. Normal browsing will be as per the current package volume.

Customers having 2 connections on one ONT and availing Unlimited Bundle on one connection will need special approval (from Sales) for Unlimited Bundle on the second connection.

In case of any misuse of Nayatel connection, the company holds the right to terminate services without prior notice.

To avail full bandwidth of Unlimited Bundle Extreme, 5Ghz WiFi capable router is recommended

