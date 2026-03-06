NBA 2K26 Is Coming to GTA+ and It’s the First Non-Rockstar Game Ever on the Service

Since its launch in 2022, GTA+ has operated with a clear, unspoken rule: everything on the service comes from Rockstar’s own catalogue. Grand Theft Auto Online access and older titles like LA Noire, Bully, and Red Dead Redemption, all first-party, all familiar. That rule just changed.

Starting March 10, GTA+ subscribers on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S will get full access to NBA 2K26, the latest entry in 2K Games’ long-running basketball franchise. It is the first time a non-Rockstar title has appeared on the service, and in a subscription gaming landscape defined by catalogue depth and value perception, that distinction matters.

What GTA+ Members Actually Get

The NBA 2K26 addition is not just a trial or a demo. Subscribers get complete access to the full game for the duration of the promotional window, alongside a package of in-game bonuses: 5,000 Virtual Currency, six types of Skill Boosts valid for five games, and a guaranteed Diamond Player Pack.

That last bonus comes with a catch; it requires a separate NBA 2K account to claim. For GTA+ members who have never touched the basketball series, that is an extra step worth knowing about before diving in.

The offer runs until April 20, giving subscribers roughly six weeks with the game. After that, unless Rockstar and 2K extend or renew the arrangement, NBA 2K26 exits the library.

Why This Is a Bigger Deal Than It Looks

On the surface, a single sports game appearing on a gaming subscription for six weeks is a routine promotional move. But context changes the story considerably.

GTA+ has spent its entire existence as a tightly controlled, Rockstar-only ecosystem. Every game added to the service has carried a Rockstar logo. The decision to bring in a 2K title, even temporarily, represents the first deliberate crack in that wall.

2K Games and Rockstar share a parent company in Take-Two Interactive, which makes the arrangement less surprising from a corporate standpoint. But from a subscriber experience perspective, it opens a door that has been firmly shut for four years. If NBA 2K26 performs well as a member perk, the argument for expanding the library becomes significantly easier to make internally.

The 2K catalogue alone represents an enormous potential pool of content. Beyond the annual sports titles, NBA 2K, WWE 2K, PGA Tour 2K, there are older properties that could offer real variety to a GTA+ library that has so far leaned heavily on nostalgia. The BioShock trilogy, Borderlands, Civilization, XCOM, and a broader 2K integration would transform GTA+ from a Rockstar loyalty programme into something closer to a genuine multi-genre subscription.

The GTA 6 Question Hanging Over Everything

Rockstar has not said what GTA+ looks like after Grand Theft Auto 6 launches. The game is confirmed for November 19 on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, and with it comes the near-certain arrival of a new GTA Online, the multiplayer component that has sustained the franchise commercially for over a decade.

Industry analysts have long pointed to GTA Online as the actual engine of Grand Theft Auto’s post-launch revenue, dwarfing the single-player game in terms of sustained income. GTA+ was built around monetizing that audience more directly. When a new GTA Online arrives with GTA 6, the subscription dynamic shifts, and Rockstar will need to define what membership is worth in that new context.

Adding non-Rockstar titles, even on a limited basis, could be part of that answer. A GTA+ that offers access to a rotating library of Take-Two and 2K games alongside the new GTA Online would be a more compelling proposition than one that simply repackages in-game currency and cosmetics.

A Test, Not a Transformation, Yet

It would be premature to read NBA 2K26 on GTA+ as a signal that Rockstar is rebuilding the service from scratch. The language around the addition is carefully non-committal; Rockstar has made no announcement about future non-Rockstar additions, and the six-week window reads more like a trial than a policy change.

But trials have a way of becoming templates. If subscriber engagement spikes during the NBA 2K26 window, and if the metrics make a compelling case internally, the pressure to do it again, and more permanently, will only grow.

For now, GTA+ remains a Rockstar service with one notable, time-limited exception. Come November, when GTA 6 reshapes the entire conversation around the franchise, that exception might end up looking like the beginning of something much larger.