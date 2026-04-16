NBP and ISTIQEME Partners to enhance digital Payments’ ecosystem

National Bank of Pakistan has entered a strategic partnership with ISTIQEME to drive the deployment of merchant QR codes and enhance Pakistan’s digital payments ecosystem through targeted training and operational support initiatives.

A formal ceremony marking the collaboration was held at NBP’s Regional Office in Karachi (South & West Regions), with senior leadership from both organisations in attendance.

Speaking about this development, Mr. Adnan Nasir, Chief Digital Officer at NBP, said,

“The collaboration between NBP and ISTIQEME represents a shared vision to empower merchants through seamless digital solutions. Together, we are focused on building a robust QR payment infrastructure that supports financial inclusion and aligns with Pakistan’s broader digital transformation agenda.”

This partnership underscores a mutual commitment to advancing the Government of Pakistan’s vision of a cashless economy, while supporting the mandate of the State Bank of Pakistan for promoting digital financial inclusion nationwide.

Under the collaboration, ISTIQEME will provide end-to-end support to NBP, including merchant lead generation, facilitation of account opening, deployment of QR code infrastructure, and conducting merchant awareness and training sessions. The company will also extend operational assistance to NBP branches to ensure efficient onboarding and activation of merchants.

The ceremony was graced by Mr. Muhammad Kamran Khan, CEO, ISTIQEME. Representing NBP were Mr. Mahmood Akhtar Nadeem, GM Sindh, Mr. Zohaib Ali Khan, Mr. Ahsan Raza, Mr. Faisal Mirza, Mr. Leemoon Chaglani, Mr. Javed Sheikh, and Mr. Majid Hussain Shaikh.

By leveraging ISTIQEME’s expertise in digital enablement and NBP’s extensive nationwide banking network, the collaboration aims to significantly expand the acceptance of digital payments, enhance financial accessibility for merchants, and contribute to the ongoing digitisation of Pakistan’s economy.

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