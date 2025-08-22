NBP Becomes First Bank to Launch PayPak Pink Debit Cards

National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on occasion of 78th Independence Day of Pakistan, and 75th anniversary of NBP, launched the NBP Amirah PayPak Pink Debit Card, the country’s first PayPak debit card exclusively for women who hold an Aitemad Islamic Amirah account. This unique card is designed to give women greater convenience, security, and financial independence, along with special discounts, and women-focused Takaful protection.

Speaking at the launch on the 78th Independence Day, Mr. Rehmat Ali Hasnie, President & CEO, NBP, said: “This launch reflects NBP’s strong commitment to women’s centric products for their empowerment. As the first bank to offer the PayPak Pink card for Amirah customers, we are enabling women to participate more confidently and securely in Pakistan’s financial system.”

Mr. Fouad Farrukh, SEVP & Group Chief Islamic Banking, said:

“The NBP Amirah PayPak Pink Debit Card in line with Amirah bundled product offering provides real benefits such as special profit rates on deposits and discounted profit rates on financing products to our women customers in line with the Shariah principles. This card is dedicated to women empowerment and enablement in line with our religion”.

Highlighting the importance of digital access, Mr. Adnan Nasir, SEVP & Chief Digital Officer, said: “Digital enablement is key to financial inclusion. By introducing this new debit card, NBP will bring women closer to a seamless banking experience. Today, only 14% of Pakistani women have access to formal financial services such as bank accounts, which shows why such initiatives are necessary.”

Mr. Bashir Khan, CCO 1LINK Pvt. Ltd., said:

“We are delighted to see NBP become the first bank to issue the PayPak Pink Debit Card. PayPak Pink card not only supports women’s financial inclusion but also introduces forward-looking features like gold fund investment and women-centric discounts. We believe such offerings will empower women to save, invest, and participate more confidently in Pakistan’s economy.”

NBP Amirah PayPak Pink Debit Card offers a wide range of benefits, including exclusive discounts at over 30,000 merchant locations in 158 cities, covering restaurants, salons and retail stores, along with a free

Gold subscription to the Golootlo App. Cardholders also earn Gold reward Points worth PKR 1 on Off-Us ATM transactions, PKR 2 on POS transactions, and PKR 3 on eCommerce purchases. In addition, the card provides comprehensive Takaful protection, which includes life insurance coverage of PKR 100,000, accidental death insurance of PKR 200,000, and additional coverage for serious illnesses, daily health cash, ICU benefits, and fraud protection.

With this launch, NBP continues to lead the way in women’s financial inclusion, giving Amirah account holders a safe, rewarding and empowering banking experience.

Also Read: NBP Launches Easy Financing of Up to Rs200 Million for SMEs