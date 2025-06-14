NBP Cash Management Onboards BISE Kohat for online collections & digital payments

National Bank of Pakistan has partnered with Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education Kohat to Implement API collections through NBP Branches (OTC) and 1 link Reverse Aggregation Model (1 Bill), introducing a seamless and efficient fee collections through multiple channels. This initiative allows students and parents to pay fees via NBP’s Digital App, Alternate Delivery Channels and digitally through any other bank in Pakistan. NBP has also on boarded BISE-Kohat on Smart Pay (Payment Portal) for digitalizing their payments.

To celebrate this milestone, a signing ceremony was held at BISE office in Kohat. The event was graced by NBP team including Mr. Nabeel Baig, Divisional Head (A) Cash Management Division NBP along with Mr. Asad Kakakhel GM RBG KPK, Mr. Dawood Jan, Regional Head RBG Peshawar Region, Mr. Rana Faisal, Wing Head (A) CMD, Mr. Naveed Altaf, RM CMD, Mr. Qaiser Branch Manager BISE Kohat. Chairman BISE Kohat Mr. Muhammad Imtiaz Ayub, Mr. Arshad Javed, Director Finance also graced the occasion. BISE Kohat team welcomed and appreciated NBP’s initiative of revamping their Cash Management Collection & Payments through NBP CMD Products.

