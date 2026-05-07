NBP Launches NBP SmartPay to Revolutionize Digital Payments for Businesses

National Bank of Pakistan proudly announces the launch of NBP SmartPay, a state-of-the-art digital payment platform designed to transform the way businesses manage their financial transactions.

NBP SmartPay is a comprehensive cash management solution tailored for corporate, commercial, and SME clients, enabling seamless, secure, and efficient handling of payments. The platform integrates a wide range of essential financial services into a single, user-friendly digital interface.

With NBP SmartPay, businesses can conveniently execute vendor payments, process payroll, pay utility bills, and manage tax payments, all through one unified platform. This streamlined approach not only enhances operational efficiency but also reduces the complexity traditionally associated with financial management.

Sharing his thoughts, Mr. Rehmat Ali Hasnie, President & CEO, NBP, said,

“The launch of NBP SmartPay marks a significant milestone in our digital transformation journey. At NBP, we are committed to enabling businesses across Pakistan with innovative financial solutions that drive efficiency, foster growth, and support the country’s transition toward a digitally inclusive economy.”

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Adnan Nasir, Chief Digital Officer, NBP stated,

“NBP SmartPay represents our continued commitment to innovation and customer-centric solutions. By leveraging cutting-edge technology, we aim to empower businesses with greater control, transparency, and convenience in managing their financial operations.”

The platform is built with advanced security features to ensure safe transactions, while its intuitive design allows users to navigate and manage their financial activities with ease. NBP SmartPay is expected to play a key role in supporting businesses as they increasingly adopt digital solutions to drive growth and efficiency.

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