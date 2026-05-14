NBP Launches Seamless Raast QR Licensing Fee Collection Solution for NHMP

NBP onboards the National Highways & Motorway Police for Raast QR-based licensing fee collections, marking another key milestone in the National Bank of Pakistan’s public sector digitisation journey.

The signing ceremony formalised the mandate to enable on-the-spot, seamless and cashless payments for licensing services through Raast QR – bringing greater convenience for citizens while improving collection efficiency and transparency for NHMP.

The initiative was spearheaded by Mr. Ahmad Ali Athar Wing, Head DBG North, supervised by Mr. Farhan Durrani, SVP/DBG, with the agreement signed by Mr. Muhammad Saqib, Regional Head, Islamabad and Mr. Shahbaz Alam, SP/NHMP. Present at the ceremony were Mr. Imran Gull, GM Islamabad, NBP, Mr. Amir Sohail, RE Liabilities, Islamabad, NBP, Mr. Hassan Waseem, DTO/DBG, Mr. Asghar Ali Yousafzai, DIG/NHMP and other senior officials from NHMP – reflecting strong alignment and commitment from both sides.

This engagement further reinforces NBP’s leadership in driving digital payment solutions within government institutions and opens avenues for broader collaboration, including employee banking, other financial services and countrywide Raast QR based collections of driving license fees.

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