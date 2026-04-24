NBP Partners with Sheikh Zayed Hospital for Cashless QR Payments

NBP has successfully onboarded Sheikh Zayed Hospital, Lahore for dynamic QR-based patient bill collections, marking another strong step in our ongoing digital payments drive.

The arrangement was spearheaded by Mr. Farhan Durrani SVP/ Digital Banking Group, signed by Mr. Ali Sahibzada BM/ Sheikh Zayed Branch with the broader team joining from Lahore East Region; Mr. Farooq Chaudhary EVP/RE Liabilities – Lahore East and Mr. Haider Masood OGI/Coordinator Sh. Zayed Branch – NBP, for the formal agreement signing ceremony while Dr. Mona Aziz Gillani Executive Director was the signee from Sh. Zayed Hospital along with her support team.

Through this deployment, patients will now be able to make instant, cashless payments via QR POS, significantly improving convenience while enabling the hospital to benefit from structured collections, reduced cash handling and better reconciliation.

This milestone reflects the continued efforts of our teams and branch network in driving QR adoption across key institutions.

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