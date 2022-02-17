NBP signs agreement with Board of Revenue and PITB for collection of Stamp Duty/Taxes

National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), the country’s largest public sector commercial bank, has signed a tripartite with the Board of Revenue (BoR) of Govt. of Sindh and Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) for collection of Stamp Duty/Taxes on behalf of BoR and PITB.

The E-stamping is one of the landmark schemes launched with the view to facilitate general public/tax payers. The e-stamp papers will be issued at the selected branches of NBP through seamlessly integrated PITB’s software system and NBP’s Core banking System. The new feature will enable real-time collection of Government revenue. The funds collected will be settled with SBP centrally and e-challan will be provided to treasury. This digital solution will save time, effort and cost while eliminating leakages in Government revenue.

The signing ceremony of e-Stamping Tripartite SLA (NBP, PITB and BOR) was held in Revenue House BOR, Karachi. Makhdoom Mehboob Zaman, Minister for Revenue, Baqullah Unnar, Senior Member Board of Revenue (SMBR), and Rizwan Sarfraz, Additional Director Finance SBP were present on the signing ceremony. Mr. Mahmood Akhtar Nadeem, Group Head Branch Operations signed SLA on behalf of NBP.