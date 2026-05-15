The federal government has ordered a full investigation into the alleged leak of the Cambridge examination paper during the ongoing May-June examination session in Pakistan. The decision came after repeated reports of leaked Mathematics papers created concern among students, parents, and educational authorities across the country.

The Ministry of Interior directed the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) to work closely with Cambridge International Education (CIE) to identify how the papers were circulated online before the examinations. Officials believe the matter is serious because it has affected the trust of students who prepared honestly for their exams.

NCCIA Begins Investigation into Alleged Cambridge Mathematics Paper Leak

A high-level meeting was held at the Ministry of Interior and Narcotics Control to discuss the issue. The meeting was attended by Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, Education Minister Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, and senior government officials. Representatives from Cambridge International Education and the British High Commission also joined the discussion.

During the meeting, officials from the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training informed participants about the growing concerns of parents and students regarding the alleged leaks of O-Level and A-Level Mathematics papers. Many students feared that the fairness of the examination process had been damaged.

According to the statement released after the meeting, Cambridge representatives assured the government that strict examination standards were being followed. They explained that the issue appeared to involve theft of examination material rather than a failure in the entire examination system. However, the government stressed that immediate action was necessary to restore public confidence.

The controversy increased after another A-Level Mathematics paper reportedly appeared on social media before the exam took place. Students claimed that the same questions circulating online were later given to candidates inside examination halls. This created frustration among students who believed the examination process had become unfair.

Following these reports, Cambridge confirmed that a second Mathematics paper had been leaked before the exam. As a result, the institution postponed the AS Level Mathematics Paper 32 examination scheduled for May 15 in Pakistan. Cambridge also announced that it was examining the scale of the breach and deciding what further action should be taken.

Earlier, another Mathematics paper held on April 29 had also been leaked, forcing Cambridge to cancel the exam for some students and arrange a retake examination. During the current examination session, there were also reports that a few other papers had been partially leaked.

The Interior Ministry stated that the NCCIA investigation would focus on identifying those responsible for spreading the papers online. Authorities also directed that all findings should be shared in a transparent manner to maintain public trust.

In addition, Cambridge agreed to strengthen its examination system to prevent similar incidents in the future. Officials said new measures would be introduced to close weaknesses and improve the security of examination papers.

The repeated paper leak incidents have raised important questions about examination security in Pakistan. Students and parents are now hoping that strict action and better monitoring systems will ensure fair examinations in the future.