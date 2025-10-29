NCCIA Bribery Scandal in Ducky Bhai Case Reveals Cracks in Pakistan’s Digital Watchdog

Pakistan has been racing to build new authorities, draft sweeping policies, and strengthen its digital regulation framework, yet the country still struggles with the one thing that matters most: implementation. Laws are written, agencies are launched, and press conferences celebrate progress. But when the systems meant to safeguard the digital ecosystem are left unchecked, corruption can easily seep in. The latest bribery scandal emerging from the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) is a stark reminder that institutional expansion means little without integrity at its core.

A high-profile case involving Pakistan’s leading YouTuber, Saad ur Rehman, aka Ducky Bhai, has put the country’s cyber-justice system under an uncomfortable spotlight. The Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) Anti-Corruption Circle in Lahore has registered a case against senior NCCIA officers, including Additional Director Chaudhry Sarfraz, accusing them of demanding millions in bribes and diverting money from his crypto account during the investigation. What was meant to be a lawful crackdown on online gambling promotions has instead raised a troubling question: who polices the cyber police?

The complaint was filed by Rehman’s wife, Aroob Jatoi, who alleges that the officials demanded a bribe of Rs 9 million for facilitating her husband’s release.

While at first glance this may appear as one influencer’s clash with the law, a deeper look suggests larger ramifications: for the integrity of cyber-investigative agencies, for the ease (or lack thereof) of digital-law enforcement in Pakistan, and for the credibility of cyber-regulation regimes.

What happened: the details

Here are the key facts, drawn from publicly available sources:

Rehman, known as Ducky Bhai, is facing an investigation by the NCCIA for promoting unregulated online gambling and investment apps via his YouTube/social-media channels.

The FIR lodged by his wife alleges that Assistant Director Shoaib Riaz (of the NCCIA) demanded Rs 9 million from the family. Rs 6 million was allegedly paid in cash in Sheikhupura and the remaining Rs 3 million via cheques.

The FIR further alleges that Rs 5 million was placed with a relative of another NCCIA officer (Zawar Ahmad) for safekeeping; Rs 500,000 each was distributed to other officials, including Sarfraz. Meanwhile, the accused allegedly transferred US$326,420 from Rehman’s Binance crypto-account into his own.

Nine officials are named in the FIR. Six of them, including Sarfraz, Zawar Ahmad, Shoaib Riaz, Ali Raza, Yasir Ramzan and Mujtaba Zafar have been remanded into FIA custody for three days (subject to extension) for further interrogation and recovery of the alleged money.

In the wake of this scandal, the federal government announced a change in leadership at the NCCIA, replacing its Director-General.

Why this case is more than just a scandal

The case has raised serious concerns about the credibility of Pakistan’s cyber-law enforcement agencies. At its core, this scandal highlights the fragility of public trust when those responsible for upholding digital integrity are themselves accused of criminal misconduct.

The NCCIA was established with the intention of streamlining cyber investigations and strengthening regulatory oversight in the country’s rapidly expanding digital ecosystem. Now, with senior officers accused of extortion and abuse of authority, the agency finds itself under intense scrutiny. The allegations also draw attention to the growing risks within digital investigations, particularly when cryptocurrencies are involved.

The transfer of a significant amount of money from Ducky Bhai’s Binance account to a personal wallet demonstrates how easily digital assets can be manipulated without immediate traceability. Moreover, the scandal underscores the complicated relationship between Pakistan’s influencer economy and regulatory bodies. Millions of Pakistanis follow content creators like Ducky Bhai, and many of these creators now find themselves navigating not just platform rules but also evolving legal restrictions, especially around online gambling and crypto-related content. When law-enforcement officers are accused of exploiting that legal ambiguity for personal gain, it sends a chilling message to both creators and the broader tech ecosystem.

At the same time, the defence’s arguments about procedural violations raise legitimate questions about institutional accountability and internal checks within the FIA and NCCIA. If senior officials can be arrested without adhering to due process or required approvals, it could set a dangerous precedent, suggesting that accountability mechanisms are selective and potentially driven by internal politics. Together, these concerns paint a picture of a digital-regulation environment that is still struggling to define clear rules, ensure fairness, and maintain transparency as technology accelerates faster than oversight can keep pace.

What this means for the future

For NCCIA and FIA : The agencies must demonstrate transparent, credible investigatory practice in the wake of this scandal. If the public perceives selective enforcement or internal corruption, the cyber-regulation architecture may lose legitimacy.

For influencers and social-media platforms : This case signals that regulatory scrutiny extends beyond content to the enforcement process itself. Influencers, especially those involved with gambling/crypto promotions, are now embedded not only in reputational risk but also in institutional risk.

For digital regulation in Pakistan : As Pakistan deepens its regulatory framework for online activity (gambling, crypto, cybercrime), this case becomes a test of whether the enforcement machinery can operate without distrust and misuse of power.

For anti-corruption imperatives: This scenario offers an opportunity for the FIA and other oversight bodies to set a precedent: corrupt behaviour in cyber-law enforcement will be investigated and prosecuted. That could strengthen deterrence, but only if due process and transparency are maintained.

Conclusion

This is not simply a headline about a YouTuber and some allegedly corrupt officers; it is a moment of reckoning for Pakistan’s cyber-regulatory order. The path forward will require agencies to rebuild trust, enforce uniformly, and ensure that digital investigations are freed not just from crime facilitation but also from corruption.

If the state fails to demonstrate that even its own cybercrime enforcers are bound by the rule of law, then the promise of a vibrant, accountable digital economy may remain aspirational.

ALSO READ: Ducky Bhai’s Bail Rejected in Gambling Apps Case as Court Cites ‘Undeniable Evidence’