Pakistan has taken another step to curb online crimes by banning a large number of illegal mobile applications. The National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) declared these 46 apps unlawful due to their involvement in betting, gambling, unlicensed forex trading, and misuse of personal data.

The NCCIA shared that these platforms were violating national laws. Many of them offered casino-style games, online betting, and risky trading schemes without any kind of regulation. According to the agency, these apps not only promoted illegal activities but also created serious risks for users’ financial security and privacy.

NCCIA Cracks Down on 46 Gambling and Trading Apps in Pakistan – Delete These Apps Immediately

Among the most notable names on the banned list are 1xBet, Chicken Road, Aviator Games, Dafabet, 22Bet, Casumo, Rabona, 10Cric, Plinko, and Bet365. These platforms are widely used in many countries and have gained popularity among young users in Pakistan as well. However, officials stressed that their growing use has also increased cases of financial fraud and addiction to gambling.

The crackdown was not limited to betting apps. NCCIA also blacklisted several forex and binary trading platforms. The NCCIA explained that scammers use these services for scams, illegal money transfers, and money laundering since they operate without proper licenses or regulatory oversight. Users who invest money in these apps often end up losing their savings because there is no legal protection or guarantee of safety.

Another major concern highlighted by the agency was related to data privacy. Some of the banned apps were collecting sensitive information such as SIM card details and mobile numbers of citizens. Hackers can use this kind of data for identity theft, scams, or even cyber harassment. Authorities said that such practices posed a direct threat to individuals’ safety and national security.

To stop these risks, the NCCIA has formally requested the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) to block immediate access to all the listed apps. The move is part of a broader campaign to strengthen digital safety in the country and to protect citizens from online fraud.

Officials have also advised the public to remain cautious while downloading mobile applications. They urged users to avoid unverified apps, especially those that offer “easy money” through betting or trading. Most of these apps trap users and misuse their data. Instead, citizens should rely only on licensed financial platforms and entertainment apps that follow local regulations.

This crackdown highlights the growing importance of cybersecurity in Pakistan. With more people using smartphones and mobile internet, the risk of falling victim to online scams has increased. By blocking these illegal apps, the government aims to discourage digital crimes and promote safer online practices.

The action by the NCCIA and PTA sends a strong message that Pakistan will not tolerate apps that endanger its people’s money or personal data. It is also a reminder to users to stay alert, check the credibility of apps before using them, and protect their digital lives.