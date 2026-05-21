Pakistani television actress Momina Iqbal has accused a Member of the Provincial Assembly (MPA) linked with the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) of harassment and issuing threats, in a case that has drawn significant public and media attention. The National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) in Lahore has issued a summons to the MPA and his wife, asking them to appear on May 22 for further investigation.

The MPA, identified as Saqib Chadhar, along with his wife Samira Khan, has been named in a formal complaint filed by the actress. The allegations claim that Momina Iqbal and her family have been facing continuous harassment and intimidation for some time.

NCCIA Summons Punjab MPA in Momina Iqbal Harassment Complaint

According to the actress, the situation has become increasingly distressing, with repeated threats affecting both her personal safety and that of her family. She also expressed disappointment over what she described as the lack of an effective response from higher authorities despite earlier complaints.

In her detailed statement, Momina Iqbal urged the government to take strict action against the influential political figure. She later submitted an online complaint, prompting swift action from the relevant authorities.

The National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) in Lahore confirmed that it received the actress’s application while she was in Karachi for a shooting project. Officials stated that she has since returned to Lahore, and both parties involved in the case have been summoned for questioning.

NCCIA Director Muhammad Ali Waseem said that both the complainant and the accused MPA, along with his wife, have been called to appear before the agency. The actress also publicly acknowledged and thanked Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz for taking notice of the case and ensuring that prompt action was initiated.

Momina Iqbal, known for her strong performances in popular Pakistani dramas such as Khuda Aur Mohabbat 3, Ehd-e-Wafa, Ishq Mein Kaafir, Mere Humnasheen, Samjhota, Sila-e-Mohabbat, Ehsaan Faramosh, and Dastak, has recently received praise for her negative role as Dureshehwar in Do Kinaray.

The case continues to develop as both sides prepare to appear before investigators, with authorities expected to determine the next legal steps following the hearings.