NCCIA Uncovers Gang Using Facebook, WhatsApp and TikTok for Financial Frauds – 20 Arrested

The National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) Multan has carried out a major operation against online frauds and uncovered a gang in Shorkot. Twenty suspects have been arrested for running scams that targeted both Pakistani and foreign citizens, including people from India. They were using social media platforms like Facebook, WhatsApp and TikTok for fraudulent activities.

A case (No. 181/25) was registered under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) 2016 and relevant sections of the Pakistan Penal Code. The action followed a complaint filed by a Multan resident, Sanwal Abbas. He reported losing Rs640,000 after being tricked by a fraudster pretending to be his cousin on Facebook and WhatsApp.

Investigations revealed that the gang was operating from a compound in Tehsil Shorkot, Jhang. Their methods were well-planned and diverse. They used social media platforms like Facebook, TikTok, and WhatsApp to run scams.

The gang impersonated relatives and friends to exploit trust. They also posed as law enforcement officers and financial officials to scare victims into paying money. In another scam, they acted as representatives of popular game shows like Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) and BOL Game Show, claiming victims had won prizes. To make the KBC fraud look real, they even used fake Indian WhatsApp numbers and videos of Indian currency.

Other scams included fake online ads offering financial help but demanding a “tax” payment first. They also ran a so-called “Marriage Bureau” scam by creating fake profiles on matrimonial sites. Using stolen photos, they built relationships with people, mainly in India, and later demanded money.

The NCCIA raiding team, led by AD Tariq Mehmood Sipra, seized 14 mobile phones during the operation. Digital analysis showed these devices contained apps for making fake receipts, temporary emails, and fake mobile numbers. The phones also held screenshots of fraudulent transactions and chats linked to the scams.

The arrested suspects were identified as Babar Ali, Ghulam Shabbir, Muhammad Javed, Muhammad Zeeshan, Muhammad Asif, Muhammad Shakeel, Muhammad Abu Bakar, Ishfaq Ali, Muhammad Esa, Muhammad Ashraf, Muhammad Ismail, Muhammad Imran, Manan, Muhammad Saleem, Abdul Latif, Muhammad Irfan, Farooq, and Abdul Jabbar. They belong to different areas, including Multan, Jhang, Faisalabad, and Chiniot.

During initial questioning, the suspects admitted their role in the fraud network.

The arrests mark a major step by the NCCIA in cracking down on cybercrime and protecting people from online scams.