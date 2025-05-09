NCERT Cautions Against Irresponsible Social Media Use Amid Rising Border Tensions

As tensions continue to rise with India, the National Cyber Emergency Response Team (NCERT) has issued an urgent advisory, warning media outlets, digital influencers, and the public to exercise extreme caution on social media. The advisory calls for responsible digital conduct to protect national security during this sensitive time.

According to the NCERT, the careless sharing of military visuals or textual updates can expose troop movements and operational strategies. Such content, even if posted with no ill intent, can endanger lives, assist enemy reconnaissance, and become a tool for propaganda. The advisory underlines that national interest must come before personal engagement on digital platforms. Users are urged to refrain from posting or forwarding media that reveals live military activity or border deployments.

Key Threats Highlighted

The advisory identifies several serious threats that arise from unchecked social media activity:

Operational Security Breaches—Posting real-time or time-stamped visuals may expose troop positions and movement paths. Adversarial Intelligence Gathering—Publicly shared content can be compiled to form actionable insights by hostile forces. Geospatial Risks—Tagged images may reveal sensitive locations and infrastructure. Information Warfare Escalation—Fake or manipulated content can spread fear and destabilize public trust. Legal Repercussions—Sharing restricted or classified content could invite criminal charges under national security laws. Diplomatic Fallout—False information may unintentionally trigger diplomatic conflicts.

Threat of Deepfakes and Spread of Misinformation

The advisory also highlights the growing concern around artificial intelligence tools being used to manipulate media. Deepfakes, including AI-generated videos or audio that imitate real people, are emerging as a serious threat to public perception and national unity. NCERT warns that such technology can be used to manufacture military announcements, spread false alarms, or mislead the population during critical moments.

False news and manipulated content during conflict periods can incite panic, disrupt public morale, and even damage diplomatic relations. The NCERT advisory encourages citizens to avoid engaging with or sharing unverified content, particularly that which appears provocative or sensational. Social media users are being urged to verify sources and rely on official channels for updates.

NCERT has also expressed concern over the ease with which such content spreads. In a digital environment where engagement often takes precedence over accuracy, misinformation can travel far before corrective facts are issued. The warning urges platform users to exercise caution and think critically before sharing or commenting on conflict-related media.

Public Responsibility and Legal Consequences

The advisory specifically addresses journalists, bloggers, vloggers, media organizations, and residents in border areas. While the rise of citizen journalism has democratized information sharing, it also comes with the responsibility of ensuring that such content does not endanger national interests. Media professionals are advised to adopt strict editorial checks and seek prior clearance for sensitive content, especially anything involving military visuals or statements.

Moreover, NCERT has reminded users that Pakistan’s cybercrime laws and wartime reporting regulations are in place to prosecute those found sharing classified or misleading information. These legal provisions are not limited to traditional media houses but extend to individual users who may inadvertently breach national security protocols. Those who fail to comply may face serious penalties, including imprisonment or fines.

In addition, NCERT calls upon the nation to recognize the importance of digital responsibility. The message is clear: every post, share, or like during this time has the potential to affect operational security and national stability. As the advisory notes, “Every post counts. Every share matters.” In moments of crisis, restraint and patriotism must guide both words and actions, on the ground and online.