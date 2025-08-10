NCERT Issues Advisory on “Blue Locker” Ransomware Targeting Pakistan’s Key Institutions

Pakistan’s National Cyber Emergency Response Team (NCERT) has issued a high-priority cybersecurity advisory, warning of a critical ransomware, “Blue Locker”, threat aimed at government ministries, regulatory bodies, and other essential organisations across the country.

The malware has been observed in a growing number of incidents. It encrypts files on infected systems, appending the .blue extension, and leaves behind ransom notes under the filename restore_file.txt . Victims are then instructed to pay a ransom in exchange for the decryption key.

In response, National CERT has formally notified 39 ministries and key organizations, including the Cabinet Division, Ministry of Interior, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, NACTA, Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), National Security Division, Election Commission of Pakistan, National Assembly Secretariat, National Information Technology Board (NITB), Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA), National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA), and the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

These alerts emphasise the urgency of adopting preventive and defensive measures to safeguard systems and sensitive information from the ransomware’s damaging effects.

High-Risk Nature of the Threat

According to the advisory, Blue Locker ransomware is distributed through multiple vectors — trojanized software downloads, phishing emails, unsafe file-sharing platforms, and compromised websites. Once activated, it may disable antivirus software, spread laterally across networks, and exfiltrate sensitive or regulated data.

The ransomware’s impact can be severe, potentially causing:

Permanent Data Loss if no backups exist.

if no backups exist. Operational Downtime is disrupting critical services.

is disrupting critical services. Data Breaches if sensitive information is leaked.

if sensitive information is leaked. Security System Bypass allows further compromise.

Systems at Risk

The malware specifically targets Windows-based desktops, laptops, servers, network shares, and cloud-synced storage. Even backup systems connected during the attack can be rendered useless.

Preventive Measures Recommended by NCERT

The advisory outlines several urgent steps for all organisations:

Apply the latest operating system and software patches.

Enforce multi-factor authentication (MFA) and least privilege access policies.

Maintain offline, immutable backups and test restoration processes.

Implement email filtering and block malicious domains.

Restrict software downloads to verified sources only.

User Awareness & Monitoring

Employees should be trained to identify suspicious emails, links, and downloads. IT teams are urged to monitor for sudden mass file changes, creation of .blue extension files, or ransom note files in multiple directories. Network monitoring for connections to known ransomware infrastructure is also essential.

Incident Response Guidelines

In the event of infection, NCERT advises immediate isolation of the affected systems from the network, disabling shared drives, disconnecting backups, and preserving forensic evidence. Organizations should follow a pre-approved ransomware response plan and report all incidents promptly at https://pkcert.gov.pk/report-incident.

Call to Action

National CERT stresses that proactive defense is far less costly than dealing with the aftermath of a ransomware attack. Timely patching, robust backup strategies, and heightened vigilance are vital to protecting Pakistan’s digital infrastructure from the Blue Locker threat.

