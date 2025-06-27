NCERT Issues Grave Warning! One Email Misstep Could Cost Millions – Here’s how to Save Yourself!

The National Cyber Emergency Response Team (National CERT) has issued a grave warning for all government departments, private sector organizations, and the general public. Advisory NCA-34.061725 reveals that Pakistan is facing a sharp rise in advanced email-based cyberattacks that exploit weak domain security configurations.

The advisory outlines that phishing, spoofing, BEC (Business Email Compromise), and malware attacks are being actively carried out by cybercriminals, state-sponsored threat actors, and hacktivist groups.

Who’s Behind the Attacks?

National CERT identifies three major threat actors:

Cybercrime Groups – motivated by financial theft and ransomware

State-Sponsored APTs – focused on espionage and destabilization

Hacktivists – aiming to spread disinformation through fake narratives

These actors are targeting critical institutions by compromising official communications.

How Attacks Happen?

The attacks use sophisticated email techniques such as:

Email Spoofing and Impersonation

Spear-Phishing

Fake Login Pages to Steal Credentials

Malicious Attachments and Links

BEC Frauds for Financial Redirection

What Makes These Attacks So Dangerous?

National CERT warns that the real danger lies in weak email domain configurations. The advisory highlights several critical vulnerabilities:

WK Code Vulnerability Risk Level WK-1 No SPF/DKIM/DMARC Critical WK-2 No DKIM High WK-3 No DMARC High WK-4 DMARC p=none Medium WK-5 Missing DMARC sp tag High WK-6 SPF soft fail (~all) Medium WK-7 DMARC with no SPF/DKIM Critical

Domains without these records are fully spoofable, putting every organization at risk of fraud, data breaches, and reputational damage.

What NCERT Recommends:

Mandatory Technical Controls:

SPF: Use -all (hard fail)

Use (hard fail) DKIM: 2048-bit encryption, rotated monthly

2048-bit encryption, rotated monthly DMARC: Enforce p=reject + sp=reject for subdomains

Enforce + for subdomains Enable DMARC Reports: Use rua and ruf for monitoring

Use and for monitoring Deploy Gateways: Scan all incoming/outgoing email traffic

Scan all incoming/outgoing email traffic DNSSEC + Registry Lock: Prevent unauthorized DNS changes

Organizational Security:

MFA: Mandatory for all email access

Mandatory for all email access Password Policy: Complex, non-repetitive

Complex, non-repetitive Incident Response Plans: Ready-to-activate for spoofing/phishing attempts.

How to Save Yourself?

End-User Guidelines:

Never reuse passwords

Always verify suspicious requests through other channels

Scan attachments before opening

Attend phishing awareness training regularly

Long-Term Strategy:

Annual Domain Audits

Zero Trust Email Model

Threat Intelligence Sharing with global CERTs

with global CERTs Vendor Compliance: Enforce SPF/DKIM/DMARC across all third parties

Disaster Recovery Preparedness:

Keep offline backups of communication records

of communication records Conduct phishing simulations and response drills

Maintain fallback communication protocols for emergencies

Reporting Protocol:

Suspicious activity must be reported to National CERT:

Email: [email protected]

Portal: https://pkcert.gov.pk/report-incident.asp

Reports should include:

https://pkcert.gov.pk/report-incident.asp Reports should include: Email headers

Affected domains

Latest DMARC reports

Suspicious DNS records

Consequences of Inaction:

Threat Outcome BEC Fraud Multi-million-dollar financial theft Credential Theft System-wide breaches Poor Configurations Legitimate email delivery failures Subdomain Exploits Attacks on customers/suppliers Weak Reputation Public panic and loss of trust

Urgent Call to Action:

Immediately:

Deploy SPF/DKIM/DMARC with p=reject

Within 48 Hours:

Enable MFA

Harden DNS settings

Ongoing:

Conduct real-time monitoring

Train employees continuously

Final Warning from National CERT:

“This is cybersecurity’s ‘check engine’ light – ignore it and your organization will crash.”

The advisory concludes that attacks are doubling monthly, and that time to act is measured in days, not weeks.