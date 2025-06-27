NCERT Issues Grave Warning! One Email Misstep Could Cost Millions – Here’s how to Save Yourself!

The National Cyber Emergency Response Team (National CERT) has issued a grave warning for all government departments, private sector organizations, and the general public. Advisory NCA-34.061725 reveals that Pakistan is facing a sharp rise in advanced email-based cyberattacks that exploit weak domain security configurations.

The advisory outlines that phishing, spoofing, BEC (Business Email Compromise), and malware attacks are being actively carried out by cybercriminals, state-sponsored threat actors, and hacktivist groups.

Who’s Behind the Attacks?
How Attacks Happen?
How to Save Yourself?

Who’s Behind the Attacks?

National CERT identifies three major threat actors:

  • Cybercrime Groups – motivated by financial theft and ransomware
  • State-Sponsored APTs – focused on espionage and destabilization
  • Hacktivists – aiming to spread disinformation through fake narratives

These actors are targeting critical institutions by compromising official communications.

How Attacks Happen?

The attacks use sophisticated email techniques such as:

  • Email Spoofing and Impersonation
  • Spear-Phishing
  • Fake Login Pages to Steal Credentials
  • Malicious Attachments and Links
  • BEC Frauds for Financial Redirection

What Makes These Attacks So Dangerous?

National CERT warns that the real danger lies in weak email domain configurations. The advisory highlights several critical vulnerabilities:

WK Code Vulnerability Risk Level
WK-1 No SPF/DKIM/DMARC Critical
WK-2 No DKIM High
WK-3 No DMARC High
WK-4 DMARC p=none Medium
WK-5 Missing DMARC sp tag High
WK-6 SPF soft fail (~all) Medium
WK-7 DMARC with no SPF/DKIM Critical

Domains without these records are fully spoofable, putting every organization at risk of fraud, data breaches, and reputational damage.

What NCERT Recommends:

Mandatory Technical Controls:

  • SPF: Use -all (hard fail)
  • DKIM: 2048-bit encryption, rotated monthly
  • DMARC: Enforce p=reject + sp=reject for subdomains
  • Enable DMARC Reports: Use rua and ruf for monitoring
  • Deploy Gateways: Scan all incoming/outgoing email traffic
  • DNSSEC + Registry Lock: Prevent unauthorized DNS changes

Organizational Security:

  • MFA: Mandatory for all email access
  • Password Policy: Complex, non-repetitive
  • Incident Response Plans: Ready-to-activate for spoofing/phishing attempts.

How to Save Yourself?

End-User Guidelines:

  • Never reuse passwords
  • Always verify suspicious requests through other channels
  • Scan attachments before opening
  • Attend phishing awareness training regularly

Long-Term Strategy:

  • Annual Domain Audits
  • Zero Trust Email Model
  • Threat Intelligence Sharing with global CERTs
  • Vendor Compliance: Enforce SPF/DKIM/DMARC across all third parties

Disaster Recovery Preparedness:

  • Keep offline backups of communication records
  • Conduct phishing simulations and response drills
  • Maintain fallback communication protocols for emergencies

Reporting Protocol:

Suspicious activity must be reported to National CERT:

Consequences of Inaction:

Threat Outcome
BEC Fraud Multi-million-dollar financial theft
Credential Theft System-wide breaches
Poor Configurations Legitimate email delivery failures
Subdomain Exploits Attacks on customers/suppliers
Weak Reputation Public panic and loss of trust

Urgent Call to Action:

Immediately:

  • Deploy SPF/DKIM/DMARC with p=reject

Within 48 Hours:

  • Enable MFA
  • Harden DNS settings

Ongoing:

  • Conduct real-time monitoring
  • Train employees continuously

Final Warning from National CERT:

“This is cybersecurity’s ‘check engine’ light – ignore it and your organization will crash.”

The advisory concludes that attacks are doubling monthly, and that time to act is measured in days, not weeks.

