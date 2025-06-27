NCERT Issues Grave Warning! One Email Misstep Could Cost Millions – Here’s how to Save Yourself!
The National Cyber Emergency Response Team (National CERT) has issued a grave warning for all government departments, private sector organizations, and the general public. Advisory NCA-34.061725 reveals that Pakistan is facing a sharp rise in advanced email-based cyberattacks that exploit weak domain security configurations.
The advisory outlines that phishing, spoofing, BEC (Business Email Compromise), and malware attacks are being actively carried out by cybercriminals, state-sponsored threat actors, and hacktivist groups.
Who’s Behind the Attacks?
National CERT identifies three major threat actors:
- Cybercrime Groups – motivated by financial theft and ransomware
- State-Sponsored APTs – focused on espionage and destabilization
- Hacktivists – aiming to spread disinformation through fake narratives
These actors are targeting critical institutions by compromising official communications.
How Attacks Happen?
The attacks use sophisticated email techniques such as:
- Email Spoofing and Impersonation
- Spear-Phishing
- Fake Login Pages to Steal Credentials
- Malicious Attachments and Links
- BEC Frauds for Financial Redirection
What Makes These Attacks So Dangerous?
National CERT warns that the real danger lies in weak email domain configurations. The advisory highlights several critical vulnerabilities:
|WK Code
|Vulnerability
|Risk Level
|WK-1
|No SPF/DKIM/DMARC
|Critical
|WK-2
|No DKIM
|High
|WK-3
|No DMARC
|High
|WK-4
|DMARC p=none
|Medium
|WK-5
|Missing DMARC
sp tag
|High
|WK-6
|SPF soft fail (~all)
|Medium
|WK-7
|DMARC with no SPF/DKIM
|Critical
Domains without these records are fully spoofable, putting every organization at risk of fraud, data breaches, and reputational damage.
What NCERT Recommends:
Mandatory Technical Controls:
- SPF: Use
-all(hard fail)
- DKIM: 2048-bit encryption, rotated monthly
- DMARC: Enforce
p=reject+
sp=rejectfor subdomains
- Enable DMARC Reports: Use
ruaand
ruffor monitoring
- Deploy Gateways: Scan all incoming/outgoing email traffic
- DNSSEC + Registry Lock: Prevent unauthorized DNS changes
Organizational Security:
- MFA: Mandatory for all email access
- Password Policy: Complex, non-repetitive
- Incident Response Plans: Ready-to-activate for spoofing/phishing attempts.
How to Save Yourself?
End-User Guidelines:
- Never reuse passwords
- Always verify suspicious requests through other channels
- Scan attachments before opening
- Attend phishing awareness training regularly
Long-Term Strategy:
- Annual Domain Audits
- Zero Trust Email Model
- Threat Intelligence Sharing with global CERTs
- Vendor Compliance: Enforce SPF/DKIM/DMARC across all third parties
Disaster Recovery Preparedness:
- Keep offline backups of communication records
- Conduct phishing simulations and response drills
- Maintain fallback communication protocols for emergencies
Reporting Protocol:
Suspicious activity must be reported to National CERT:
- Email: [email protected]
- Portal: https://pkcert.gov.pk/report-incident.asp
Reports should include:
- Email headers
- Affected domains
- Latest DMARC reports
- Suspicious DNS records
Consequences of Inaction:
|Threat
|Outcome
|BEC Fraud
|Multi-million-dollar financial theft
|Credential Theft
|System-wide breaches
|Poor Configurations
|Legitimate email delivery failures
|Subdomain Exploits
|Attacks on customers/suppliers
|Weak Reputation
|Public panic and loss of trust
Urgent Call to Action:
Immediately:
- Deploy SPF/DKIM/DMARC with
p=reject
Within 48 Hours:
- Enable MFA
- Harden DNS settings
Ongoing:
- Conduct real-time monitoring
- Train employees continuously
Final Warning from National CERT:
“This is cybersecurity’s ‘check engine’ light – ignore it and your organization will crash.”
The advisory concludes that attacks are doubling monthly, and that time to act is measured in days, not weeks.