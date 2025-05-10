Amid rising geopolitical tensions along Pakistan’s eastern border, the National Cyber Emergency Response Team (NCERT) has issued an urgent advisory warning media professionals, social media users, and public institutions to combat misinformation and disinformation.

The advisory, titled NCA-25.051025, highlights hostile foreign actors’ strategic use of false information, labelling it a tool of next-generation warfare and hybrid conflict. According to CERT, these adversaries weaponise misinformation as a psychological tactic to create confusion, erode public trust, and destabilise national unity.

NCERT Issues High-Priority Advisory to Combat Misinformation Amid Border Tensions

“The current geopolitical climate makes Pakistan particularly vulnerable to coordinated influence operations exploiting digital platforms,” the advisory states. It emphasises that such activities mislead and directly impact national resilience and civil stability.

Key Impacts Outlined:

National CERT identified several potential consequences of unchecked misinformation during this critical period:

Operational Disruption: Fake reports regarding military decisions or border movements could confuse command structures and compromise strategic responses.

Public Panic: Viral rumours about conflict escalation may lead to fear, unnecessary evacuations, and strain on emergency services.

National Unity Erosion: Disinformation could incite ethnic or sectarian divisions, weakening internal cohesion.

Institutional Distrust: Fabricated news stories may reduce public confidence in leadership, media, and government institutions.

International Misrepresentation: Manipulated narratives may distort Pakistan's diplomatic stance and military intentions.

Cyber Instability: Digital misinformation may also be linked to cyberattacks targeting national infrastructure or media outlets.

The advisory calls for enhanced vigilance and cooperation across all sectors to mitigate these risks. It stresses the importance of verifying information before sharing, promoting media literacy, and supporting official communication channels to maintain public order and protect national interests.

Earlier, NCERT has also issued a critical advisory urging media outlets, influencers, and citizens to act responsibly on social media. The advisory warns that even well-meaning posts, such as military visuals or updates, can unintentionally reveal troop movements, aid enemy reconnaissance, and fuel propaganda efforts. NCERT highlights multiple threats, including operational security breaches, adversarial intelligence gathering, and the potential for information warfare through fake news and deepfakes. Users should verify content and rely on official sources to avoid spreading panic or misinformation.

In addition to national security concerns, the advisory emphasises the legal consequences of sharing restricted or false information, reminding users that cybercrime and wartime reporting laws apply to everyone, including individuals on social media. Journalists and citizen reporters should implement editorial checks and seek approval before publishing sensitive content. NCERT stresses that in the digital age, every online action—whether a post, share, or comment—has real-world implications. The public is called upon to prioritise patriotism and critical thinking, especially during such volatile periods, underlining that “every post counts, every share matters.”