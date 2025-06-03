NCERT Releases Safety Guidelines for Children’s Social Media Use

In today’s digital world, social media has become an integral part of children’s lives. While it offers educational and creative opportunities, it also presents risks that parents need to manage. To help guide parents, the National Cyber Emergency Response Team (NCERT) has issued comprehensive guidelines to promote safe, responsible, and positive social media use among children. Here is how you can keep your family and children safe and secure.

National CERT Releases Safety Guidelines for Children’s Social Media Use

1. Regular Monitoring and Supervision

Parents should consistently monitor their children’s social media accounts, including their friend lists, daily activities, messages, photos, and posts. Any unusual or suspicious activity should be identified promptly so that appropriate action can be taken.

2. Open and Trust-Based Communication

Establish an environment where children feel safe to talk about any questionable or inappropriate content they encounter online. Regular discussions about social media challenges and online conflicts can increase their awareness and help them stay safe.

3. Enforcing Strong Privacy Settings

Ensure that children’s social media accounts have strict privacy settings so that only trusted individuals can access their personal content. Parents should also educate themselves and their children on the importance of privacy settings and how to use them effectively.

4. Protecting Personal Information

Children must be taught not to share personal information, such as home addresses, school details, or phone numbers, on social media. Parents should advise children on how to maintain their online identity and privacy securely.

Parents are encouraged to use tools like Google Family Link, Microsoft Family Safety, or Safe Kids to supervise online activities. These parental control apps help limit screen time, restrict access to inappropriate content, and encourage safe browsing habits.

6. Limiting Social Media Time

A balanced schedule should be set to prevent excessive use of social media, which can negatively affect children’s education, sleep, and overall health. Clear rules about when and how long social media can be used should be part of the daily routine.

7. Awareness of Cyberbullying and Online Harassment

Educate children on how to deal with cyberbullying or harassment. Encourage them to inform a parent, teacher, or a responsible adult immediately if they feel threatened or unsafe online. Teach them how to protect themselves in such situations.

8. Encouraging Positive and Constructive Use

Motivate children to use social media for educational, creative, and informative purposes. Help them identify valuable content and steer clear of harmful or unnecessary material. This approach promotes a healthy and productive digital experience.

Our Thoughts:

Parents play a vital role in guiding their children through the digital world. By following these recommendations from National CERT, parents can help ensure that their children become safe, responsible, and positive digital citizens. A safe online environment starts at home with awareness, involvement, and proactive parenting.

