Nearly 54% of Pakistanis Believe Mobile Technology Improved Their Careers

The study showed how respondents across Asia are using their mobiles in order to adapt to changing realities as new work cultures emerge post-pandemic. It’s actually the second installment of the Digital Lives Decoded series that was launched in conjunction with Telenor Asia’s 25th anniversary.

The latest report surveyed over 8,000 mobile internet users across eight countries in South and Southeast Asia. The countries include:

Bangladesh

Indonesia

Malaysia

Pakistan

Philippines

Singapore

Thailand

Vietnam

The report further showed how the workplace has evolved in the past three years on the increasing influence of mobile devices in our daily life. In this modern era, the workplace is characterized by processes enabled by mobile technology, Moreover, hybrid working practices bring increased flexibility to businesses and the lives of professionals as well. Head of Telenor Asia, Jørgen Rostrup said that:

“Our research points to mobile connectivity as an enabler of productivity, progress, flexibility, and economic opportunity. Yet, we continue to see gaps in how this technology is used between urban and rural populations, large companies and SMEs, between industries, and even between C-suite executives and their junior counterparts,”

According to him, people are highly concerned about their skills and ability to keep pace with advancing technology. He further stated:

“The aspect of trust is also preventing people from realizing their full potential through mobile use in the world of work. As time spent working online increases, our survey findings can help identify the right tools and knowledge to close these gaps and improve digital work lives,”

Irfan Wahab Khan, chief executive officer at Telenor Pakistan spoke about the importance of understanding today’s changing workplace. He said that it is a defining moment for businesses as companies around the world are adapting to new and effective ways of working. Moreover, mobile technology has also unlocked new revenue streams and empowered individuals in various ways. The Pakistani workforce, including freelancers, entrepreneurs, and tech enthusiasts needs to understand and utilize the opportunities surrounding mobile connectivity.

