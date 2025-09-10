Nepal Social Media Ban: How Gen Z Turned Online Outrage Into a Political Uprising

Nepal is in the middle of its biggest political crisis in years. On Tuesday, Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli stepped down after days of violent protests left 22 people dead and nearly 200 injured. The demonstrations, led mostly by young people, started when the government tried to block major social media platforms. The government lifted the social media ban after the brutal clashes, but what began as frustration over losing access to apps quickly grew into a broader fight against corruption and political privilege.

What Triggered the Protests

The spark was a sudden ban on 26 social media apps, including TikTok, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Facebook. Officials said the companies had failed to register with Nepal’s Ministry of Communication and Information Technology. For students and workers, the ban felt like more than a technical rule. It cut them off from studies, business, and family connections.

But to ordinary Nepalis, especially the young, it looked like a blunt attempt at silencing them. Overnight, the ban cut off school lessons, small business sales, migrant family calls, and the activist networks that had exposed corruption cases in recent months.

The backlash was immediate. Students logged off Zoom classes and marched outside. TikTok clips, ironically, shared through VPNs urged thousands to gather. Within hours, #SaveOurInternet was trending, followed by another, sharper phrase: #NepoKids.

What is the “NepoKids” trend?

If one slogan defines this uprising, it is NepoKids. The term exploded online after posts showed children of top politicians flaunting luxury SUVs, designer clothes, and vacations abroad.

For protesters, it summed up the rage: a ruling elite living comfortably while ordinary families struggle with unemployment, high inflation, and broken promises.

“Look at their kids, then look at us; we can’t find jobs. We can’t afford to live in our own cities. And they tell us to stop complaining?” said Pawan, a 21-year-old student holding a sign outside Tribhuvan University.

What began as a protest against censorship quickly morphed into a demand for accountability. The internet ban became a symbol of something bigger: the widening gap between leaders and the people they govern.

How Social Media Fueled the Movement

Ironically, shutting down apps only highlighted their importance. Young Nepalis bypassed the restrictions with VPNs, livestreaming marches and clashes in real time. Influencers with tens of thousands of followers threw their weight behind the cause.

“We are not just wasting time on TikTok,” said Subhana Budhathoki, a content creator who joined the rallies. “This is how we fight, how we speak. Gen Z will not stop now.”

Every video became evidence, every hashtag a rallying cry. In the absence of trust in mainstream media, the movement relied on its own digital reporting.

When the Protests Turned Deadly

By Monday, protest intensified with thousands of young people joining the marches. Things took a serious turn when some protesters breached the gates of parliament. Police responded with water cannons, tear gas, and rubber bullets. Doctors and witnesses say live rounds were fired too.

Hospitals quickly filled. By evening, 19 people were confirmed dead. The next day, mobs torched parliament and stormed homes of senior politicians, including former Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba. Confrontation with the police resulted in three more deaths, raising the death toll to 22.

What began as slogans and songs turned into fire and blood.

Nepal Social Media Ban: The Current Situation

Prime Minister Oli’s resignation has created a vacuum. General Ashok Raj Sigdel, the army chief, warned that the military may step in if the unrest continues. Troops already patrol major streets, but protesters remain defiant, ignoring curfews and gathering nightly in Kathmandu’s squares.

There is no clear leader in this movement, which makes it harder to control the crowds and make negotiations.

What Comes Next

The protesters’ demands are clear: end corruption, restore free speech, and guarantee digital rights. But how the state responds is uncertain. Oli’s exit may satisfy some, yet many argue the problem runs deeper than one man.

The risk is that Nepal slips further into instability. The possibility of direct military intervention lingers. Meanwhile, protesters insist they won’t leave the streets until change feels real.

“Taking away our internet was the last straw; they tried to mute us, but now the whole world is watching.” Angry protestors shouted while livestreaming even as police advanced.

