NEPRA Launches ‘Asaan Approach’ App to Simplify Electricity Complaints Nationwide

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) recently introduced a new app dubbed the ‘NEPRA Asaan Approach’ app. It is a nationwide platform designed to address the escalating concerns of electricity consumers across Pakistan. The app is accessible to all users throughout the country, offering a streamlined process for registering and tracking complaints related to electricity issues.

This new NEPRA app allows consumers to file complaints on different electricity-related problems, including power outages, voltage fluctuations, electrical fires, line faults, and billing discrepancies. Each complaint yields a unique tracking ID, allowing users to monitor the progress of their submissions in real-time. According to a NEPRA spokesperson, the app represents a noteworthy step toward improving the efficiency and convenience of the complaint process. He stated:

“The NEPRA Asaan Approach app will be a crucial part of our strategy to offer multi-channel service delivery to electricity consumers throughout Pakistan”

How to Register A Complaint Via NEPRA Asaan Approach App?

The app provides a more streamlined and accessible way for consumers to report issues and receive timely updates on their resolutions. It ultimately enhances the overall customer service experience. The process of registering a complaint is quite simple:

Download the Asaan Approach App on your handsets.

Register or sign in by providing your CNIC and password.

Select Register/Track Complaint as per your need.

Provide all required info including complaint type, mobile no, reference bill no, etc for registering a complaint.

Provide only the complaint number for tracking.

The launch of the ‘Asaan Approach‘ app is a key move by NEPRA to enhance consumer service and address the challenges faced by electricity users in Pakistan. This initiative highlights NEPRA’s commitment to leveraging technology to improve the efficiency, transparency, and responsiveness of electricity complaint handling processes.

In related news, a laborer from Dina Ladhar, Jhelum, received a shocking electricity bill of Rs 1.8 million for July. This huge amount came after he paid a bill of Rs 56,000 the previous month, which he managed by taking a loan. He earns a daily wage of only Rs 1,000. The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) is working to contact the affected person to resolve the issue.