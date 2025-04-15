We all know TikTok’s uncertain future in the U.S., and it gives rise to new opportunities for others to replace TikTok. When we already have short-form video apps like Instagram, Reels and YouTube Shorts, another app is ready to give tough competiton to rivals. Neptune is one of the newest short-form video apps on the road to compete with major players like TikTok, Instagram Reels, and YouTube Shorts. Now, the company announced that Neptune will debut on the Apple App Store next week to replace TikTok. So soon you will be able to use it.

Unlike for Android users. The app is currently in beta and plans to expand to Android via the Google Play Store in approximately six months.

Before the actual launch, the app gets popular among users. Around 970 testers have participated in the beta phase, and a waitlist of 400,000 individuals.

Neptune to Launch Soon on iOS: The New Short-Form Video App Aiming to Replace TikTok

It seems like Neptune is already a hit with many amazing features. The app features a vertical video feed and a discovery tool for browsing content. There is also an option called “ghost metrics”. This feature allows creators to hide follower and like counts. This feature may help alleviate pressures related to social media metrics.

But are all the cool features enough for an app to be in the market for the long run? For instance, Vine reached 200 million monthly active users but shut down in 2016 due to monetization issues. Similarly, Musical.ly gained 100 million users, and then ByteDance acquired it for $800 million in 2017. Even TikTok has raised concerns about long-term revenue sustainability because it heavily relies on advertising. So, before actually hitting the market, Neptune should have a proper market plan and revenue strategy.

According to the reports, Neptune already has multiple planned revenue streams, including tips, livestreams, and subscriptions, attempting to address the monetization challenge that has historically plagued short-form video platforms.

Additionally, the launch time of Neptune is in favour of its success. We already know the uncertainty of TikTok in the US market, and the launch of a new app with similar and or better features is a good opportunity for Neptune to take its place. Meanwhile, Instagram is also developing a standalone Reels app specifically to replace TikTok.

Because of the uncertain future of TikTok, around 18% of TikTok creators have already begun diversifying to other platforms. This regulatory uncertainty creates an opportunity for Neptune to position itself as a creator-friendly alternative.

We still have to wait and watch the strategic deployment of the Neptune app, especially in the U.S. market. Until now, do tell us what you think of this app. Will you replace it with TikTok?