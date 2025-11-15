NERA Submits 5G Spectrum Auction Report; New Timeline Set for Next Year

National Economic Research Associates Inc (NERA) – a United States-based international consultancy firm hired by the government for the 5G spectrum auction on Friday, presented its report to the Spectrum Advisory Committee in a closed-door meeting.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has given a new timeline for the first quarter of the next calendar year, after missing the December deadline.

Well-placed sources revealed that chaired by Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, the meeting was attended by committee members including Federal Minister – Information Technology and Telecom, Federal Minister – Science and Technology, Federal Minister – Industries, and Production, Secretary, Finance Division Secretary, IT and Telecom Division, Secretary, Law and Justice Division, Chairman, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), Executive Director, Frequency Allocation Board (FAB), Representative of GHQ, Director General (Tech) – ISI and Member Telecom, IT and Telecom Division.

However, all the supporting staff were directed to leave the meeting and it was attended only by committee members.

The Frequency Allocation Board (FAB) has identified 606 MHz of new spectrum across six key bands for Pakistan’s upcoming 5G spectrum auction, a move the government says will mark a major leap toward next-generation connectivity and digital transformation.

According to official information, the newly identified spectrum — in the 700, 1800, 2100, 2300, 2600, and 3500 MHz bands — represents over 200 percent more capacity than the country’s current spectrum holdings, offering a strong foundation for 5G deployment nationwide.

The consultancy firm carried assessment of the current status and health of Pakistan’s telecom market for the adoption of the latest technologies, including 5G, in consultation with all relevant parties.

The report submitted to the committee includes advise on needed policy actions and reforms for increased infrastructure investment, broadband proliferation and business/sector sustainability and growth, comparison of Pakistan’s existing cellular / IMT spectrum assignments with regional practices and accordingly highlighted gap and suggest phase wise auction of paired spectrum in 700 MHz, 1800 MHz, 2100 MHz bands and unpaired spectrum in 2300 MHz, 2600 MHz, 3500 MHz bands, per MHz spectrum price determination for spectrum bands mentioned in (b) above in USD and PKR with future projections of next 3 x years using both demand and supply side models, along with the innovative payment options like flexible/ dynamic instalment plan. Scenario-based various options for per MHz price vis-à-vis payment terms, rollout obligations, etc are also included in the report.

The report also deliberated on the number of operators, tenure of license, regional/national IMT spectrum licensing models, spectrum block sizes, minimum bandwidth per operator, license template including rights and obligations (Network Rollout target, QoS & Microwave backhaul pricing etc), incentives for auction winners with commitment on roll out; and supportive changes to the licensing regime, auction rules and optimum timelines related to the auction process to offer better visibility, preparation and confidence to the investors and facilitate successful adoption of latest technologies including 5G etc in Pakistan.

The report also includes advice on policy recommendations for the Spectrum Auction, comprising auction design and methodology, spectrum base price, duration, and any other relevant terms and conditions.

Sources revealed that the auction advisory committee would hold internal deliberations, which would be followed by approval from the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) and the federal cabinet. The Minister of Information Technology and Telecommunication would accordingly issue a policy directive regarding the spectrum auction.