Netflix accuses of showing inappropriate content

According to a statement from Tyler county’s district attorney’s office on Tuesday, Netflix Inc NFLX.O is facing a felony complaint in a Texas county for encouraging pornographic visuals of an infant in the French film Cuties.

The document, submitted on 23 September, alleged that in the film Netflix supported material showing a lewd showing of the pubic region of a dressed or partly dressed boy younger than 18 years of age who appeals to a prurient interest in sex.

The documents note that Netflix is involved in supporting ‘visual content that portrays the lewd presentation of a dressed or partly dressed boy who was less than 18 years of age at the time of the development of the visual material that appeals to the prurient interest in sex and has no significant literary, cultural , political or science merit.

In a comment to E!, Netflix replied to the accusations. A group spokesman said, Cuties is a societal commentary against underage children’s sexualization. This charge is without substance and we are standing by the video.

Maïmouna Doucouré, the writer and producer, also sponsored the film. “That’s why I made Cuties: to launch a conversation today about the sexualization of children in society so that, maybe, leaders, artists, parents and teachers could join together to create a difference that would help children for decades to come,” she wrote in part of a Washington Post piece.

However, it is unclear how large an impact that will have on the overall subscriber base of Netflix; YipitData declined to provide estimates of the number of customers that have canceled. Customers drop Netflix and other subscription services regularly.

Last week, the Parents Broadcasting Council media monitoring organisation has criticised “Cuties.” Additionally, the National Center on Sexual Abuse (NCOSE) said that Netflix should either remove the “sexually exploitative scenes” of the film or pull the film.