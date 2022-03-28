Netflix Adds Three New Games to Its Game Library

In March, Netflix will introduce more intriguing and exciting games to its game catalog. The popular video streaming app continues to delight its users by introducing a new type of entertainment: NETFLIX GAMES. It only started offering gaming to its mobile consumers in November 2021, and there have already been 14 games released since then.

Stranger Things: 1984, Stranger Things 3: The Game, Dungeon Dwarves, and Krispee Street are just a few of the games available on the streaming platform.

Three New Games Added

Netflix just announced that they will be expanding their game library’s current pool of fun and enjoyable titles. This month, you will see three new additions in the game library.

This is a True Story

This is a True Story is a game that depicts a woman’s everyday difficulties to acquire water in the desert, and it is visually stunning. This aims to create awareness and open people’s eyes to how families in Sub-Saharan Africa live.

Shatter Remastered

Netflix has a retro-theme brick-shooting game that is a remake version of a PS3 game from 2009 called Shatter.

Into the Dead 2: Unleashed

Into the Dead 2: Unleashed is a first-person zombie shooter in which you play as a survivor in the aftermath of a zombie apocalypse. This is the sequel to the critically acclaimed Into the Dead series, which was a smash hit with zombie and horror enthusiasts alike. Unfortunately, no precise date is here yet, although you can expect it to become public very soon.

Why Should You Play Netflix Games?

If you have a Netflix subscription and are weary of viewing documentaries, movies, television shows, and cartoons. You might want to relax and play some fun games. Waiting in a long line and looking for something to do? Play some Netflix games, man! Furthermore, all of these games are available worldwide on Android and iOS.

