In spite of recent layoffs, Netflix remains committed to its ambitious expansion into gaming, as the popular streaming platform pivots to adapt its original series into interactive experiences, all eyes are on next month’s release of “Squid Game: Unleashed.” This high-stakes launch will be a critical moment for Netflix, potentially proving that it can successfully bridge its well-known video content with immersive, interactive gaming.

Netflix’s foray into gaming has faced its share of challenges. In July, the company appointed veteran game developer Alain Tascan to steer its gaming initiatives. Yet, just a few months later, Netflix laid off around 35 employees and closed down an internal studio known as Studio Blue. This reshuffling has raised eyebrows, with some industry observers speculating that Netflix might be rethinking its gaming ambitions for 2025. However, Mike Verdu, former Netflix gaming lead and now vice president of generative AI for games, dismissed these concerns. In a recent LinkedIn post, Verdu clarified that the recent changes are part of a pre-planned shift, rather than a retreat from gaming.

Netflix Aims to Transform Gaming with ‘Squid Game’ and Beyond

Studio Blue, the shuttered division, primarily focused on developing high-production games for consoles and multiple devices. According to insiders, the decision to close the studio highlights Netflix’s emphasis on mobile and cloud gaming. This is seen as a strategic move, as mobile gaming aligns better with Netflix’s subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) model, allowing users to access games across devices. Netflix appears less interested in traditional big-budget “AAA” games and is instead focusing on creating engaging experiences that complement its video streaming platform.

Next month’s launch of “Squid Game: Unleashed,” coinciding with the release of “Squid Game” season two, is a strategic milestone for Netflix. The game’s simultaneous release with the highly anticipated show could help Netflix generate buzz, drawing fans of the series into its gaming ecosystem. However, if the game fails to deliver both as a faithful adaptation and a fun, engaging experience, it could risk alienating fans and impacting future Netflix game launches.

Gareth Sutcliffe, head analyst at Enders Analysis, notes that Netflix’s approach is refreshingly lateral, focusing on a technology-led distribution model rather than sticking to traditional gaming categories. “Netflix’s distribution model is unique, especially as it leverages streaming across devices tied to its SVOD model,” he said. “They’re approaching gaming from a broader perspective, one that’s led by tech and content synergy.”

Netflix is gearing up for other major game releases as well. Shortly after “Squid Game: Unleashed,” the company will launch “Monument Valley 3” on December 10. The latest addition to the popular “Monument Valley” series demonstrates Netflix’s commitment to expanding its gaming catalogue beyond big-name titles, instead aiming to provide a diverse library of games that echoes its vast content lineup.

Though Netflix has not shared specific data on its gaming performance, reports indicate it surpassed 210 million downloads in September. Hits like “Grand Theft Auto” spinoffs have proven popular, making up over 36 million downloads. As Netflix continues to grow its gaming portfolio, it is also exploring potential advertising opportunities within games, which could open a new revenue stream in the future. Currently, Netflix does not run ads in its games, but the company has reportedly been considering in-game advertising options since early 2024.

Max Bass, director of emerging connections at marketing agency Gale, sees Netflix’s presence in gaming as a sign of the industry’s growth. “When you look at the attention and marketing spend within gaming, Netflix’s entry into this space matters,” Bass explained, emphasizing the potential for future brand partnerships.

In sum, Netflix is not scaling back on its gaming efforts, but rather honing its strategy. By focusing on mobile and cloud gaming and integrating games with its most popular series, Netflix is positioning itself to become a significant player in the gaming industry. The release of “Squid Game: Unleashed” will be a major test of this strategy, and Netflix’s success in the gaming market could redefine how streaming platforms approach interactive content in the years to come.