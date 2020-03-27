Netflix App Drops High Bandwidth Streams in Pakistan

Netflix app has dropped the maximum bandwidth sources in Pakistan, as well as in Europe and the UK, to meet rising demand. The decision was made to reduce traffic, so that more people could make use of the service.

In an email statement released Thursday, Netflix’s vice president of content distribution, Ken Florance, said: “Due to the crisis, we’ve found a way to minimize Netflix’s telecommunications network traffic by 25 percent while preserving the quality of our service as well. Consumers will therefore continue to get the price that comes with their contract-whether it is Ultra-Normal, Normal or Standard Definition”.

Last week, businesses including Netflix, Amazon and YouTube were asked by the European Union to ensure that they use telecommunications networks as effectively as possible despite the immense competition they face.

So if you've paid for Ultra-High Definition (UHD), High Definition (HD), or Standard Definition (SD), that's the quality that you'll keep getting (depending on your device). Netflix has created Open Link–which brings its own servers of content closer to the homes of its users.