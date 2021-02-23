Netflix has now introduce a new feature named as “Downloads for You.” With the help of the new feature, users can now automatically download their favorite movies and TV shows. This feature helps you better in situations where you have no access to the Internet.

Previously, Netflix’s Smart Downloads would automatically delete the episodes that have watched by users and download the next episode of that TV show. But now with the Downloads for You, Netflix will download your favorite shows and movies.

Netflix Can Now Download Your Favorite Movies Automatically

User can use the Netflix’s Downloads for You feature inside the Netflix app. It is important to note that the feature is only available for Android devices. Currently, there is no information that when the feature will hit the iOS devices.

In order to use the feature, you will need to follow the steps given below.

Simply launch the Netflix Android app. Tap on the Downloads tab. Hit the toggle next to Downloads for You. Now here, you need to decide how much storage space you want to dedicate for Downloads for You. Once you select the storage space, tap Turn On.

You are also able to deactivate the ‘Downloads for You’ feature. Or you can also decrease the amount, if you run into storage troubles.

Netflix’s director of product innovation Patrick Flemming wrote in a Netflix blog:

“Three years ago, we introduced Smart Downloads so you can find the next episode of your favorite show — even when you’re on the go. Now, we want to make discovering your next new favorite series or film quick and easy whether you’re connected or not. Today we’re launching Downloads for You, a new feature that automatically downloads recommended shows or movies to your mobile device based on your tastes.”

