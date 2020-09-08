Netflix CEO Says, Working Remote is a Complete Disaster

Netflix CEO, says he doesn’t want workers of his organization to return to the workplace until the “mass” is vaccinated a changing timeline that will undoubtedly see staff operating from home until 2021 considering the latest time frames for vaccination production.

Netflix is one of the Silicon Valley businesses currently seeking to reconcile a need to keep its workers healthy while preserving the kind of in-person experiences that which characterize the atmosphere of an organisation. Hastings made it clear in an interview with The Wall Street Journal that working from home was counterproductive to his company and that he would lobby for a return to the workplace as soon as possible

“In much of Europe and most of Asia we are up and going. And we have a few things happening in Los Angeles now. The idea is that we can just get-with careful checking-even more going through September and October”, said Mr. Hastings,

Facebook said it would encourage workers to operate remotely until July 2021, and physical activities have been postponed until June that year. Both Amazon and Microsoft have confirmed they are not planning a return to the workplace until January at least next year, while Google has said it expects to keep staff operating from home until July 2021 at least.