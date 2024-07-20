Netflix Ends Basic Ad Plan for Existing Subscribers

Hold on to your popcorn, Netflix Basic Ad Plan subscribers in different regions! As Netflix continues its strategic shift, the company is phasing out the ad-free Basic Plan for existing members.

The Notification Heard ‘Round Reddit

The news reached a crescendo on Reddit, where numerous users reported receiving notifications urging them to choose a new plan. One user shared a message from the Netflix app stating, “Your last day to watch Netflix is July 20th. Choose a new plan to keep watching.”

This development confirms Netflix’s plans outlined earlier this year. In January, Netflix announced its intention to discontinue the Basic Plan for existing subscribers in select regions, with Canada and the UK and some countries in Asia at the forefront. Currently, the pricing pages on both the Canadian and UK Netflix websites clearly state that the “Basic plan has been discontinued” but assure users they can “change your plan at any time.”

A Gradual Shift: Basic Plan Discontinued for New Members Last Year

The move to eliminate the Basic Plan isn’t entirely new. In 2023, Netflix began phasing out the Basic Plan for new or rejoining members in the US, Canada, and the UK. While a timeline for phasing out the Basic Plan for existing US subscribers remains unclear, this latest development suggests it might be coming sooner rather than later.

The Allure of the Ad-Supported Tier

Many industry watchers believe Netflix’s push to discontinue the Basic Ad Plan is part of a broader strategy to encourage users to adopt its ad-supported tier. Launched in 2022, this tier has seen significant growth, boasting over 40 million users as of May 2024.

Looking Ahead: A New Era for Netflix Subscriptions

The elimination of the Basic Plan marks a significant shift for Netflix’s subscription model. With the ad-supported tier gaining traction, it appears Netflix is doubling down on this revenue stream. While existing US Basic Plan holders enjoy a temporary reprieve, this latest development suggests they too might soon face a similar decision – choose the ad-supported tier or upgrade to a higher ad-free plan.