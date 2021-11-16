Netflix Games: Check out the list of the games you can play

Netflix games have been recently launched by the video streaming giant ‘Netflix’ which is available to all subscribers at no additional cost. To get started, here’s everything you need to know.

Many corporations have attempted to become the “Netflix of games,” but the company now wishes to be the Netflix of games. The startup has made its game service available to a wide range of Android smartphones, with an iOS version on the way. While this is undoubtedly a first step, the company intends to extend its offers in the future.

Which games we can play on Netflix?

Stranger Things: 1984 (BonusXP),

Stranger Things 3: The Game (BonusXP),

Shooting Hoops (Frosty Pop),

Card Blast (Amuzo & Rogue Games), and

Teeter Up (Frosty Pop).

All five games offered are Netflix-only and, for the most part, haven’t been released on other platforms. Stranger Things 3, a tie-in retro RPG for the third season of the Netflix series, was originally available on a variety of platforms, but it was removed shortly before the Netflix service premiered.

More games, including ones from partners, are in the works. Riot is delivering a new League of Legends experience to Games. Hextech Mayhem: A League of Legends Story will cost $10 for Switch and PC gamers and will be free for Netflix subscribers.

RELATED: Netflix games on iOS will be available via App Store

Are Netflix games available Worldwide?

On November 2, 2021, Netflix stated that it had expanded its gaming service to over 190 countries, including the United States and Canada. The company claims that its mobile games are accessible in a variety of languages and that the games will automatically default to your Netflix profile preferences.

How Can we play Games?

These games will be downloaded directly onto your devices, unlike services like Microsoft Cloud Streaming or Google Stadia. That may come as a surprise from a firm like Netflix, which is recognized for its online video streaming service. Netflix hasn’t confirmed whether it decides to develop a streaming service, but it has stated that it is still in the “early days” of developing a great gaming experience.

Can Kids play these games?

The Games aren’t available by default on Kids’ profiles on the app, which means that they must be closely supervised. These can be turned on, but you’ll have to set up and enter your Netflix PIN first.