Netflix Games on iOS will be Available via App Store

Last week, Netflix announced new games for Android uses on the app. These games can be played within the app, making the overall journey of the app usage enjoyable. While this was big news, iOS users were deprived of it since the company only brought it for Android Users initially. When asked about the same feature for iOS. the company responded that they will get it soon as well. However, Mark Gurman, a Bloomberg tech reporter revealed that due to Apple’s App Store policies, Netflix Games on iOS won’t be available on the app directly.

This is not the first time, users have to face this. Since Apple does not allow third-party apps third party apps to incorporate gaming experiences, there are many cloud gaming services that are not readily available for users to play such as Xbox Cloud Gaming, Nvidia GeForce Now, and Google Stadia.

Netflix Games on iOS won’t be available directly

Cloud gaming is offering these services to people through its web app like Facebook. Keeping in view this scenario, Gurman revealed that Netflix will play around with Apple’s rules by making the game readily available for users via the App store.

This means that these games won’t be downloaded or playable through the Netflix app instead users will have to launch these games from the App Store. Right now on Android, the games are collectively placed in a separate tab in the Netflix app but they are downloaded from Google Play Store Individually.

This deal seems fine to me since users will be able to enjoy games anyway. Due to this reason, we foresee that Netflix will bring its games to the cloud once again. While this will work perfectly for Apple but Apple’s policies will again be a restriction for users. While Netflix will embrace cloud gaming, we are unclear what will happen of iOS users who are anxiously waiting to enjoy this service.

While revealing the facts in a report, Gurman said: