Netflix Games Presents Blood Line: A Top-Down RPG in Zack Snyder’s Rebel Moon Universe

Zack Snyder’s Rebel Moon universe is going to get even bigger, not with another movie, but with an exhilarating new addition to the world of gaming. Netflix Games recently announced Blood Line: A Rebel Moon Game at its Geeked Week event. It is a standalone top-down action game developed by Super Evil Megacorp, the creators behind Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate. Blood Line promises to engage players in an intense co-op experience within the Rebel Moon space opera universe. It will be a welcoming addition for fans of action RPGs like Diablo 4. The game will let you choose between four character classes: Bannerguard, Kindred, Forsaken, and Evoker, each with its distinct role in battle.

The highly anticipated game is available exclusively to Netflix subscribers. They can play it right from the Netflix app on their mobile devices. There’s no need to buy the game separately – it’s part of your Netflix subscription, making it a great value add for fans of the streaming platform.

Blood Line builds upon the Rebel Moon narrative with new storylines and characters. As you fight your way through enemies, you’ll discover the amazing backstories of each class, with “Motherworld-vanquishing motivations” that connect to the Rebel Moon films. The game is a live-service title. You will witness regular updates in the form of narrative chapters. These updates will bring more powerful weapons and introduce new gameplay strategies, keeping the experience fresh.

Super Evil Megacorp has underscored that this game is more than just a standalone experience. Their partnership with Netflix is all about extending the Rebel Moon universe across numerous platforms. It is one of Netflix’s most enterprising transmedia projects that directly ties into the larger IP universe of Rebel Moon.

Rebel Moon received mixed reviews, particularly from critics, but still garnered significant attention. Within its first week of release, Netflix reported 29.3 million views. It reportedly outperformed Barbie in terms of audience reach. Blood Line: A Rebel Moon Game fans can truly engage with this universe, taking the fight into their own hands.

