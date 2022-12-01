Netflix games: Streaming app gets 9 new games. The app has announced that they will be releasing nine new games to its mobile app this month. In case you didn’t know, Netflix provides free games with its streaming subscription.

This month, Netflix launched additional nine games to its platform, including Skies of Chaos, Reigns: Three Kingdoms, and others.

Country Friends, a FarmVille clone created by Gameloft; Reigns Three Kingdoms, a card-swiping strategy game; Skies of Chaos, an arcade-style shoot-em-up game; Flutter Butterflies, a game for butterfly collectors; and Cats & Soups, a peaceful culinary game, are among the new titles. Other new releases include Hello Kitty Happiness Parade, Immortality, Stranger Things: Puzzle Tales, and Triviaverse, a television game.

Country Friends was published by Gameloft in 2015, during the peak of FarmVille and Hay Day. Country Friends provides the same experience as the other farm management games, but Netflix is presumably hoping that users would check out the game for yet another chance to realise their farmer dreams.

Only the app subscribers get access to the mobile games. There are no hidden costs, advertisements, or in-app purchases. The games are accessible on iOS and Android devices through the Netflix mobile app. When you click on a game, you will be sent to the app store where you may download the game independently. To play, you must have your Netflix login credentials.

Also earlier this month, streaming platform introduced Triviaverse to its list of interactive shows. Before time runs out, players must answer questions as rapidly as they can using the TV remote.