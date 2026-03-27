Netflix has announced a new round of price increases across all its subscription plans, marking the first hike since early 2025. The move reflects the company’s ongoing investment in content and its efforts to strengthen revenue as competition in the streaming industry intensifies.

The updated pricing affects every tier of the platform. The ad-supported plan has increased from $7.99 to $8.99 per month. Meanwhile, the standard plan now costs $19.99, up from $17.99, and the premium plan has risen to $26.99 from $24.99. In addition, Netflix has also raised charges for extra members added outside a household. These now cost $6.99 per month for ad-supported users and $9.99 for those on ad-free plans.

Netflix Increases Subscription Prices Across All Plans Since 2025

The company last revised its pricing in January 2025. This latest adjustment comes at a time when Netflix is significantly expanding its content offerings and exploring new formats. In recent months, the platform has moved beyond traditional series and films by investing in live events and launching video podcasts, signaling a broader entertainment strategy.

Executives at Netflix have consistently defended price increases by pointing to the scale and diversity of content available on the platform. They argue that higher subscription fees are necessary to support the creation of new shows, films, and experimental formats that keep audiences engaged.

According to its latest financial outlook, Netflix plans to spend around $20 billion on content in 2026. This represents a notable increase from the $18 billion spent in 2025. The company believes that continued investment in original and exclusive programming is key to maintaining its position as a global streaming leader.

Netflix also expects strong financial growth in the coming year. It has projected total revenue for 2026 to fall between $50.7 billion and $51.7 billion. This growth is expected to be driven by a combination of rising subscription numbers, higher pricing, and a significant increase in advertising revenue. The company anticipates that its ad revenue could nearly double compared to the previous year.

The decision to raise prices is not unique to Netflix. Many major streaming platforms have increased subscription costs in recent years as they work toward achieving long-term profitability. The streaming business, while popular with consumers, requires substantial investment in content and technology, making it challenging for companies to maintain margins without periodic price adjustments.

Netflix’s latest move highlights the broader trend within the industry, where platforms are balancing user growth with financial sustainability. While some subscribers may react negatively to higher prices, the company is betting that its expanding library and new content formats will continue to attract and retain viewers.

As competition remains strong and audience expectations evolve, pricing strategies like this are likely to remain a key tool for streaming services aiming to stay ahead in a crowded market.