Netflix is ready to roll out a redesigned iPhone app by the end of April, marking a notable shift in how users discover and engage with content on the platform. The update introduces a vertical video feed, aligning the streaming giant with modern, mobile-first viewing habits by short-form video platforms.

The announcement came through a shareholder letter following Netflix’s latest earnings report. According to the company, the redesign is the result of extensive testing and iteration, and aims to better reflect its expanding range of entertainment offerings. The new vertical feed will make content discovery more intuitive, allowing users to engage with shows and movies in a quicker, more flexible way.

Netflix Introduces Redesigned iPhone App with Vertical Video Feed

Netflix emphasized that the updated mobile experience is part of a broader strategy to enhance user interaction across devices. While the company continues to refine its TV interface, the mobile redesign signals a strong focus on improving accessibility and personalization for users on the go.

This update follows a series of recent developments at Netflix. Earlier this month, the company launched a new gaming app called Netflix Playground, targeting younger audiences with a selection of mini-games and positioning itself as a competitor in the casual gaming space.

Additionally, Netflix recently implemented price increases across all subscription tiers, including its ad-supported plan. These changes reflect ongoing efforts to balance revenue growth with continued investment in content and platform innovation.

In corporate news, co-founder and chairman Reed Hastings has announced plans to step down from the board, signaling a shift in leadership as the company navigates its next phase.

Overall, the redesigned iPhone app underscores Netflix’s intent to stay competitive in an evolving digital landscape, where user experience and content accessibility are increasingly shaped by mobile-first consumption trends.