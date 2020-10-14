



Netflix, Inc. has decided to stop offering a free 30-day trial subscription to its New Subscribers in the United States. According to the report, this 30-day free trial option was meant for promotional purposes and to attract new users.

However, the Netflix Company said that now they will implement different marketing strategies to convince new customers to subscribe to their streaming service.

Netflix is no longer Offering a 30-day Free Trial to New Subscribers

A Netflix spokesperson said in a report, “We’re looking at different marketing promotions in the US to attract new members,” To replace the free trial offer, Netflix is launching many different methods to attract its potential customers, including many forms of content sampling, posting an educational piece of reading on YouTube for free, and many others.

Moreover, Netflix’s online customer care center said, “Free trials are not available, but you can still sign up and take advantage of all Netflix has to offer. There are no contracts, no cancellation fees, and no commitments. You have the freedom to change your plan or cancel online at any time if you decide Netflix isn’t for you.”

Furthermore, Netflix has launched a “watch free” site where its loyal customers can watch TV shows and movies for free. Everyone can watch dubbed movies on watch free site for free, and this site was introduced back in August.

This watch free site is one way to convince its potential customers to subscribe and use the Netflix video streaming service.

Few methods to compensate for ending free trial subscriptions for new users in other countries include an “Update on US” plan. This plan offers its basic subscribers to enjoy some features of upgrade subscription for a limited period with no added cost. For instance, a basic Netflix subscription user can also enjoy the perks of a standard Netflix subscription for one month without any extra charges.

Also Read: Netflix accuses of showing inappropriate content