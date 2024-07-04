Netflix is Phasing Out its Most Affordable ad-free Plan

Netflix is officially phasing out its most affordable ad-free subscription plan, a change that is now starting to impact users. Earlier this year, Netflix informed investors of its decision to eliminate the $11.99 per month ad-free tier. Now, according to users on Reddit, the company is now officially phasing out the plan.

Some reports indicate that subscribers to the $11.99 plan are receiving notifications stating, “Your last day to watch Netflix is July 13th. Choose a new plan to keep watching.” Most of these notifications have been reported by users in the UK and Canada, aligning with Netflix’s previously announced schedule to start the changes in these regions before expanding globally.

If you have currently subscribed to Netflix’s basic ad-free plan, you have a few choices now. You can either pay more to maintain an ad-free experience or switch to a cheaper, ad-supported plan to save money:

Ads: $6.99 / £4.99 / 5.99€

$6.99 / £4.99 / 5.99€ Standard ad-free (HD): $15.49 / £10.99 / 13.49€

$15.49 / £10.99 / 13.49€ Premium ad-free (4K): $22.99 / £17.99 / 19.99€

Netflix announced the decision to phase out the $11.99 plan back in January, so the recent changes should not come as a surprise. However, the nearly $4 per month increase for customers wanting to keep the ad-free experience is still significant.

In January, Netflix highlighted the growing popularity of its ad-supported plan, noting that it “now accounts for 40% of all Netflix sign-ups in our ads markets.” The company reported significant growth in its ad-supported membership, with a nearly 70% increase quarter over quarter in Q4 2023. This growth was bolstered by improvements in the ad-supported offering, such as the addition of downloads, and by the gradual elimination of the Basic plan for new and rejoining members in markets with ads.

Netflix’s strategy appears focused on transitioning more users to its ad-supported tier or higher-priced ad-free options. By retiring the Basic plan, Netflix aims to encourage subscribers to either opt for the more affordable ad-supported plan or move up to the Standard or Premium ad-free plans.

This change is significant for many Netflix users who have enjoyed the ad-free experience at a lower cost. The increase in subscription costs could lead to adjustments in viewing habits and subscription choices.

If you have currently subscribed to Netflix, you will need to choose a new plan to continue enjoying the service beyond July 13th. Whether you decide to switch to an ad-supported plan to save money or upgrade to a higher-tier ad-free plan, this change marks a notable shift in Netflix’s subscription strategy.

What do you think of these changes? Are you currently subscribed to Netflix? Let us know your thoughts and which plan you have in the comments.