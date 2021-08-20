Netflix is rolling out Spatial Audio support on its iOS app

It took a while, but it’s finally here: Spatial Audio support is now available on Netflix’s iOS app.

The story first surfaced on Reddit, where users reported seeing the functionality in their Netflix app, and the source verified it with a Netflix official. Because it looks to be a gradual rollout, you may have to wait a few days before seeing the option in your Netflix app.

You may now enjoy audio through Netflix on your mobile device, providing you have the appropriate headphones. To use this new 3D audio feature in Netflix, you must have a set of AirPods Pro or AirPods Max headphones, since these are the only ones that presently support the functionality. You also need to make sure that spatial audio is enabled on your iPad or iPhone settings.

You will also require an iPhone 7 running iOS14 or higher, or an iPad running iPadOS14 or higher. Instead, Netflix was claimed to be exploring multi-channel support for built-in speakers in an effort to create “new experiences” for its consumers and “enhance” its service.

According to Apple, spatial audio is an immersive experience that employs directional audio filters to “play sounds almost anywhere in space, providing an immersive sound experience.” This will place surround channels precisely where you want them, even if you swivel your head or move your device.

What does Spatial Audio do?

Spatial audio with realistic head tracking delivers the cinematic experience to your AirPods Pro. The new audio feature can place sounds practically anywhere in space by using directional audio filters and gently altering the frequencies each ear hears, providing a realistic surround sound experience.

If you don’t see Spatial Audio in the Netflix app, make sure you have the most recent version from the App Store and keep an eye out in the coming weeks. According to the firm, the deployment would be gradual.

The new feature is already supported by several of Netflix’s rivals, including Apple TV+, HBO Max, and Disney+. Amazon Prime, on the other hand, does not.

How Spatial Audio feature is useful in Games?

Spatial audio is popular among video game players too, so although this upgrade will improve the streaming video experience on iPhone and iPad, it is possible that we’ll see this feature in future Netflix mobile games as well.

Does this feature work with other devices?

You can get a multidimensional experience that goes beyond simply listening to music and transports you inside of it. And you can listen with any headphones, as well as the built-in speakers on your iPhone, iPad, or Mac, as well as Apple TV 4K and an Android device.