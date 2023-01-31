Advertisement

Netflix keeps on introducing new features for its consumers. Now after eight months, Netflix rolled out the Kids Mystery Box feature to Android devices today. Android users worldwide can now discover new children’s shows and TV characters. The Mystery Box feature works similarly to a shuffle button and gives kids and their caregivers the ability to find new content in a more playful way. The content in the mystery box changes daily.

Netflix Brings Kids Mystery Box Feature to Android Devices

Netflix has a decent hub of kids’ shows and films, including popular titles like “Cocomelon,” “Gabby’s Dollhouse” and Guillermo del Toro’s “Pinocchio”. The streaming service also has dedicated kids’ profiles, which allow parents to block specific shows and access viewing history.

The Kids Mystery Box feature is more interactive and fun for younger users. Kids can use the feature to find their next series or maybe rewatch content they haven’t seen in a while.

How to use Netflix Kids Mystery Box Feature?

Open the Netflix Android app and log in to the ‘Children’ profile.

If the feature is live on your end, you will find a ‘mystery box’ over the ‘Favorites Row’ at the top of the page.

Point at the mystery box and you will be taken to the ‘new for you’ section that displays content recommended for the kid based on his/her taste and activity.

